So Many Celebrity Makeup Artists Love This Clean Beauty Brand, and Every Single Product Is on Sale Now

Ilia Beauty (yes, the clean makeup line that's beloved by leading makeup artists, celebrities, and everyone in-between) is running a very rare Friends and Family Sale starting today, and we just had to spread the word. Until June 12, Ilia is offering shoppers 20 percent off sitewide on purchases over $75 with code ILIA20 at checkout, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on gorgeous new goodies for the summer months ahead.
Not sure what to splurge on? You really can't go wrong with anything from the line, which is precisely why it's so popular with celebrity makeup artists including Beau Nelson, who created a mesmerizing bronzed look on Nicole Richie for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards over the weekend.
It goes without saying that we're snapping up every product Nelson used on Richie (which he detailed in his Instagram post caption), namely the brand new C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40, a lightweight serum packed with powerful skincare ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane, zinc oxide, and other actives that leave the skin hydrated, protected, and radiant in a pinch.
This standout complexion product isn't cheap at its original retail price of $64, but thanks to this timely promotion, you can try it for $51, which is well worth it, if you ask us. Choose from three barely-there, translucent shades, and swipe this genius product on every day for nourishing protection that works double duty as both sunscreen and skincare in one.
We're also wild about the brand's pretty lip products, lash-enhancing mascaras, and of course, the must-have Multi-Sticks, which come in 12 fresh colors and finishes, including soft pearls, bold bronzes, and stunning pink and peachy shades, to name a few. This multi-purpose product can be used on the eyes, cheeks, or lips, and makes getting ready on the go (especially during hot summer months) an absolute breeze.
Shop a few of the brand's best-sellers below, and stock up on everything before this promotion ends.
