Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Created Beauty Organizers That Shoppers Call 'Beyond Amazing'
From budget-friendly beauty essentials unearthed by TikTok stars to the continued reveal of celebrity beauty brands (hello, Ariana Grande), your makeup vanity can likely get a little crowded. If there's not an inch of space left on your beauty counter, Amazon shoppers have found the solution — a collection of cosmetic organizers created by Lady Gaga's go-to makeup artist.
Sarah Tanno, the beauty mastermind behind some of Lady Gaga's most famous looks, might not be able to serve as your personal beauty expert, but she did collaborate with Idesign on a line of beauty storage options. The cosmetic and vanity organizers, available in smoky black and clear white, are a "space saver" according to Amazon shoppers, providing you with room to place palettes, sponges, brushes, and more.
Buy It! Idesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Palette Organizer, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Idesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer Turntable, $28.50; amazon.com
Called "sleek, stylish, and functional" by one Amazon reviewer, the Tanno line comes with organization options of various sizes. Choose from items such as a tall three-drawer organizer or a square station that holds multiple lipsticks. "Beyond amazing. I'm in love with the capacity of these organizers as well as their quality," a shopper wrote.
Made with recycled plastic, each piece in the series can be mixed, matched, and stacked on top of each other. Create your dream vanity with differently sized pieces that enable you to see every item of makeup in your collection. "I have looked for a long time for an organizer for my daily makeup that works. This one does, and fits in the cabinet under the sink. Pleasantly surprised at the removable trays and organizer sections. It is easy to customize to your needs," one reviewer wrote.
One shopper noted that they were able to fit eyeshadow palettes from multiple brands in the palette organizer, while another confirmed the pieces held their Haus Labs (Lady Gaga's makeup line) collection.
You don't even necessarily have to use the organizers for makeup, either. One shopper admitted their preference for using the cosmetics organizer to hold hairspray, toothpaste, and makeup application tools, like cotton balls.
Assembly is not required for any items in the collection, meaning you can tidy up your cluttered vanity as soon as your new accessories arrive. Scroll through some of the options available below, and then head on over to Amazon to create your makeup setup. With all the extra room you're about to have, you can always pick up some new makeup, too.
Buy It! Idesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer 3-Piece Set, $19.72; amazon.com
Buy It! Idesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer Brush Holder, $7.53 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Idesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer Large, $19.74; amazon.com
Buy It! Idesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Organizer Tall, $35.67; amazon.com
