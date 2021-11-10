People Exclusive: Shop the HSN Best of Beauty Sale One Day Early, and Score 50% Off Smashbox, Too Faced, and More
You likely know a killer deal right when you see one, which is precisely why you need to be alerted that HSN's Best of Beauty Sale starts now, and People readers can exclusively shop the sale one day early. That's right, while the weeklong sale opens to the public tomorrow, we've coordinated a private sale just for you to score 50 percent off popular brands like Smashbox, Korres, Too Faced, Clinique, Benefit Cosmetics, and many more right now.
Buy It!, Clinique Holiday Glam Set, $38 (orig. $76); hsn.com
The early doorbuster sale isn't one to be missed, especially since the holiday season is about to be in full swing, and gift-giving is certainly top of mind for many. Over the next seven days, HSN will drop a new beauty deal of the day, and you'll have access to all of the half-price discounts for the entire week. Highlighted here are a few favorites, but be sure to check out the sale to stock up on all of the tried-and-true products (like Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara, for example), or explore newer brands on discount, too.
It's important to note that this is a rare opportunity to nab serious savings on everyday essentials to level up your beauty game for this time of year. Pick up the luxe triangle face tool from celebrity-approved skincare expert Nurse Jamie, or update your kit with a gorgeous set of must-have makeup brushes from Luxie, which feature a few fluffy eyeshadow brushes, a face blending brush, and a pretty highlighter brush, to name a few.
Buy It! Nurse Jamie Triangle Face Tool, $79.50 (orig. $159); hsn.com
Buy It!, Luxie Stardust Brush Set, $42.50 (orig. $85); hsn.com
There's something for absolutely everyone on your list, and several of these top-rated sets are perfect stocking stuffers since they're so well priced. Too Faced's trio of coveted eye shadow palettes are simply stunning and could easily be separated into three individual gifts to maximize your buck. Benefit's Hoola bronzer is also on sale, which is notable because it consistently receives high marks from reviewers who want a natural-looking glow all year round.
Buy It!, Too Faced Mini Palette Trio, $40 (orig. $80); hsn.com
Buy It!, Benefit Hoola and Watts Up Set, $31 (orig. $62); hsn.com
"Since the pandemic, I've worn very little makeup. I decided to try [this bronzer] and I am very impressed with the product. It enhances my very light skin beautifully. It looks natural and is very easy to use. I'm very happy with this purchase," one reviewer said.
Safe to say that these gift sets will be a hit for the holidays, and if you buy them now during the HSN sale, you'll likely stay well within your budget. Shop now, and go ahead and tell everyone you know, too.
