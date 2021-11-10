People Exclusive: Shop the HSN Best of Beauty Sale One Day Early, and Score 50% Off Smashbox, Too Faced, and More

The early doorbuster sale isn't one to be missed, especially since the holiday season is about to be in full swing, and gift-giving is certainly top of mind for many. Over the next seven days, HSN will drop a new beauty deal of the day, and you'll have access to all of the half-price discounts for the entire week. Highlighted here are a few favorites, but be sure to check out the sale to stock up on all of the tried-and-true products (like Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara, for example), or explore newer brands on discount, too.