How to Use Self-Tanning Drops: We Asked the Experts

Whether at the height of summer or the dreariest days of February, an application-based self-tanner will always be your safest option. Think: lotions, gels, sprays and the like that don't bake you with the dangerous UV rays of tanning beds and — well — the sun itself. But for anyone who has ever tried to apply any of those aforementioned methods, you know that to do so without uneven color or streaking is quite a feat.

In recent years, however, the at-home self-tanning market has received a serious upgrade, with new formulas and application methods that make it much easier to achieve a golden glow yourself. Our favorite innovation of the bunch? Self-tanning drops.

Similar to a face serum, self-tanning drops come in a bottle with a dropper, and can be mixed with a moisturizer or lotion for a gradual, natural-looking tan — no mitts or major drying time required. Below, we turned to the experts to learn exactly how the drops work and how to apply them for the best results possible. Keep reading for more on your new favorite tanning option.

But what, exactly, are self-tanning drops?

Tan-Luxe

Dr. Rachel Westbay, Board-Certified Dermatologist at Marmur Medical, explains, "Unlike sprays or lotions, self-tanning drops can be added to any lotion or moisturizer and rubbed on the skin effortlessly." But, unlike other tanning lotions that might be ready-made, "They're typically colorless at application and begin working when they react with the amino acids in the skin to form a variety of brown compounds." In short, it's almost as though you're lying out on a beach when, in fact, you're sitting at your kitchen table eating a bowl of cereal.

The beauty of self-tanning drops, adds celebrity spray tanner and Tan-Luxe Global Tanning Expert Alexandra DiMarchi, is that the drops are fully customizable — "the more drops you use, the deeper your glow will be" — and work "seamlessly with your existing skincare and body care routine."

How do you use self-tanning drops?

brizmaker/Shutterstock

"Self-tanning drops are one of the simplest self-tanning options and that's what gives them their charm," shares Westbay. For the best results, follow these steps:

Westbay suggests prepping your skin before you begin. "I advise using a gentle scrub to buff away any dead, dry skin in the shower before application," she shares. DiMarchi recommends prepping your skin 24 hours before application: "After shaving, exfoliating and moisturizing should be done the day before to ensure you have the perfect base." When it's time to apply, Westbay's trick is to work in smaller sections. "If you're applying to your entire body, start in one area and work your way through to avoid streaks." Before you grab your drops, DiMarchi suggests quickly moisturizing extra-dry areas with your normal moisturizer (knees, feet and elbows). Next, grab your favorite face or body moisturizer and pump your normal amount out in your hand for the body part in question. Take the dropper of your self-tanner and add some of the liquid to your moisturizer. Westbay suggests 2-3 drops. "Any formulation of serum, oil, lotion or moisturizer will work," adds DiMarchi, explaining, "the more drops you use, the deeper your glow will be. Always start out with less drops, as it's easier to reapply for a deeper color." Mix the drops and moisturizer together in the palm of your hand, and then rub it onto your skin as you normally would. Just make sure your tanner is thoroughly mixed in with your moisturizer, advises Westbay. "Just like any other self-tanning option, self-tanning drops can seep into your skin and cause stains if you aren't careful when adding drops to your moisturizer. Make sure not to let unsaturated droplets sit on your skin for too long." As soon as you've finished applying, wash your hands with soap and water to avoid any staining. "Once this is done, just make sure to buff away any unevenness to prevent streaks," suggests Westbay. Allow the products to fully dry before dressing. Even though it might look colorless at first, it's best not to transfer the liquid onto your clothing. Moreover, running fabric over your newly-tanned body is a surefire way to add streaks to the final product instead of preventing them. "If you would like to speed up your drying time," suggests DiMarchi, "you can use a hairdryer on the cool setting or a makeup setting powder."

How often should you reapply self-tanning drops?

Tan-Luxe

While some last longer than others, there is no risk of reapplication from a skin safety perspective. DiMarchi shares that "on average, a tan lasts from five to seven days, but the longevity of your tan is determined by your lifestyle and pre/post tanning care." A pro tip for those who love to work out? DiMarchi suggests "tapping the sweat into your skin instead of letting it sit on top to help decrease the breakdown of the DHA in your tanner. It will help increase the longevity of your tan."

Even though the tan itself will deepen as it seeps in, you might want to build the color over a week or so. Westbay shares, "You can apply self-tanning drops as often as preferred. Depending on the level of tan you wish to accomplish, you can reapply these drops as often as daily."

If you want to deepen your glow in a single fell swoop, however, DiMarchi has a cheat sheet of color: