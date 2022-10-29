Sometimes, your skincare routine deserves a little refresh. And if you're looking to try something new as the temperatures drop, Amazon shoppers have you covered.

If you like luxurious-feeling products that work wonders for your skin and are backed by natural ingredients and earth-friendly principles, Honest Beauty's Vitamin C Radiance Serum is a safe bet, according to customer reviews. It's no surprise that that brand was created by Jessica Alba, whose gorgeous skin is definitely worth emulating.

Part of a nightly skincare routine, the serum provides a range of benefits. Vitamin C is proven to boost the natural radiance of your skin for a more even, brighter appearance. Hyaluronic acid moisturizes, while the pearly sheen provides an instant glow.

Better yet, the serum is part of a special offer at Amazon that lets you buy three products for the price of two. That means you can grab three bottles of this serum and save some to gift to friends or family, or you can stock up for the whole year. Or, check out the other items included in the promotion — some of your favorites might be there.

Buy It! Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum, $29.99; amazon.com

The serum is made without harmful ingredients you're likely looking to keep far away from your skin, like parabens, BHT, and synthetic fragrances and dyes. The brand also values making cruelty-free products and sends the products you order in a tree-free paper package that's totally recyclable.

Shoppers are loving the "silky smooth" serum. As one reviewer attested, "It brightens and moisturizes like silk."

Even total novices without skincare routines have become instant fans of the product. A five-star reviewer, who referred to themself as "someone who never puts anything on their face," enthused, "I am not the girl that washes her face every night or uses lotions or serums… It absorbs quickly and doesn't leave my face sticky. So impressed."

Another shopper praised that the serum gives an "immediate natural glow" and added, "After two days, I'm obsessed with how healthy and glowy (but not too much!) my skin looks!"

Snag the Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum for yourself and enjoy smoother, glowing skin this winter.

