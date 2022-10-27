Lifestyle Beauty I'm an Amazon Shopping Expert, and Everything I'm Buying at the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Is Up to 65% Off My picks start at just $4 By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon As a shopping editor, I spend eight hours a day combing through Amazon — which means, naturally, my shopping cart is filled to the brim with items I'm considering purchasing when the price is right. Luckily, Amazon's second annual Holiday Beauty Haul sale just launched, giving me more than enough reason to check out. If you're unfamiliar with the sale, you'll find tons of customer-loved products from all your favorite brands, including Laneige, Cetaphil, L'Oréal, Maybelline, and OPI, and discounts that are up to 65 percent off. Running from October 24 through November 6, this sale is the perfect opportunity to restock your vanity, plus pick up holiday gifts long before Black Friday kicks off.

As for me, I'm starting my beauty shopping spree right now. You don't have to spend a ton of money to snag all my favorites, as prices start at just $4. Keep reading to see everything I'm buying, and remember that these top-rated products aren't guaranteed to stay in stock for the whole sale. Editor-Loved Amazon Beauty Sale Deals Crest 3D Whitestrips, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $45.00) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $48 (orig. $69.99) Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Ties, $6.64 (orig. $8.48) Maybelline New York TattooStudio Waterproof Gel Eyeliner, $7.98 (orig. $8.99) Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water Makeup Remover, $7.97 (orig. $10.49) Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser, $15.99 (orig. $16.99) L'Oréal Eye Defense Eye Cream, $11.96 (orig. $14.29) BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron, $53.99 (orig. $59.99) If there's one thing I can't live without, it's the Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser. Thanks to a recommendation from my dermatologist, I rely on it every night to kick off my skincare routine, pumping a few squirts onto my fingertips and rubbing it slowly into my cheeks and forehead. It instantly foams up and feels silky-soft on my skin, plus I like that it's free of fragrances and parabens. The 16-ounce bottle is plenty large, usually lasting me eight months. I'm hardly the only one who's fallen in love with this cleanser — over 57,000 Amazon shoppers have left it a five-star rating. In reviews, one user called it an "effective" cleanser for sensitive skin, while another added: "After two days I started to see results." Amazon Buy It! CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $15.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com As a tennis player, I am constantly on the hunt for hair ties that actually last (and won't snap after a single use). I'm a huge fan of these Goody elastic hair ties, which have been slashed to just $7 for a set of 70. Thanks to the tough elastic, I'm able to easily pull my hair out of my face and have it stay that way, even when I'm chasing down tennis balls on the court. It's no surprise that the hair ties have netted over 33,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, with one shopper calling them "one elastic to rule them all." Another reviewer put it simply, writing, "I use these every day. They are great for ponytails and buns." Amazon Buy It! Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Ties, $6.64 (orig. $8.48); amazon.com I've long been ogling the newest Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, and I'm going to pull the trigger while it's on sale. The upgraded two-in-one device has four heat settings that help you achieve a salon-like blowout — without the salon price point or a drawer full of hair tools. The dryer is designed to reduce frizz and leave behind wonderfully shiny hair. Plus, the head is detachable, making it easy to pack for travel. Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the hair dryer and hot air brush a five-star rating. One user wrote that it "feels like I just got a blowout at a salon," while another shared: "Since using this blow dryer, I am able to dry my hair in less time, and there is a 90 percent drastic decrease in hair snags all over the floor and counter." Amazon Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $48 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com All of these Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Sale deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my picks, or head directly to Amazon to shop the rest of the two-week-long sale yourself. Amazon Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $45.00); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Maybelline New York TattooStudio Waterproof Gel Eyeliner, $7.98 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water Makeup Remover, $7.97 (orig. $10.49); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! L'Oréal Eye Cream, $11.96 (orig. $14.29); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron, $53.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com