Hilary Duff's Head-to-Toe Glow in Her Nude Cover Shoot Is All Thanks to These 2 Under-$25 Products
Hilary Duff just bared it all.
The How I Met Your Father star, 34, posed for the May/June cover of Women's Health wearing nothing but a tan — and she was glowing from head to toe.
Duff's makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, revealed all of the beauty products she used on the actress for the cover shoot on Instagram, but only two are responsible for Duff's sunkissed skin. Deenihan applied both the Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil (in the Rio Sunset shade) and the Supergoop Play SPF 50 Spray to create a gorgeous glisten on the former Lizzie McGuire star.
The Sol de Janeiro Body Oil — which is on sale for 50 percent off right now — is formulated with coconut oil for hydration, cupuacu butter (which supports elasticity), and acai oil, which keeps the skin looking vibrant and young. The result is the luminizing shine that's showcased on Duff.
Shopper reviews back up its powerful effect: Customers claim they "shimmer all day" in a "subtle and tasteful" way after applying the oil. Plus, they rave about its scent — which features notes of vanilla, jasmine petals, and salted caramel — calling it "heavenly" and "sexy." One reviewer wrote that they get showered with compliments and questions about where they went on vacation after applying the "very moisturizing" body oil.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil, $17.50 (orig. $35); soldejaneiro.com
Sol de Janeiro has earned the approval of celebs like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, who are both fans of the brand's popular Bum Bum Cream, which has racked up over 20,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Reviewers gush about how "luxurious" it feels and claim they get asked what perfume they're wearing, surprising people when they reveal it's just the moisturizer.
The second product contributing to Duff's shine — the Supergoop Play SPF 50 Spray — is exactly what it sounds like: sunblock. But unlike some sunscreens that can leave your skin feeling sticky, this one boasts a lightweight feel and leaves a subtle glow while protecting your skin from sun damage.
Buy It! Supergoop Play SPF 50 Spray, $21; sephora.com
With summer around the corner, there's no better time to start giving your skin some TLC. Take a cue from Hilary Duff and try the Sol de Janeiro Glow Body Oil while it's on sale and the Supergoop Play SPF 50 Spray for a natural-looking glow.
