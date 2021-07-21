Hilary Duff Just Revealed the Secret to Her Effortless Summer Tan

Not into self-tanner? We get it. Some are messy and can transfer onto clothes and sheets after use, while others can leave a streaky orange finish that takes weeks to even out, so we don't blame you if you're wary. But if you're craving a fresh summer tan without baking in the sun's harsh UV rays, a good self-tanner is your best bet — and the one Duff just recommended seems to be one of the best out there.