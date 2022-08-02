Hilary Duff Is 'Here for' This Cherry Vanilla Lip-Plumping Gloss That's Packed with Anti-Aging Benefits
From her Lizzie McGuire days to her recent nude photo shoot for Women's Health, Hilary Duff has always served up inspiration. And to be frank, we'd try pretty much anything she stands by.
So it shouldn't be a big surprise that we're all for the Lawless Cherry Vanilla Lip Gloss she posted on one of her latest Instagram stories, in which her plump pout had a flawless cherry-red shine. Duff's selfie showing off the gloss was captioned, "here for the cherry vanilla lip gloss" to show she's a big fan.
Not only does the $25 product plump your lips and add a light red tint, but it also has anti-aging benefits from the hyaluronic acid and shea butter in its formula that provide hydration and a soothing sensation. Plus, over time, it can help alleviate irritation, increase lip volume by 40 percent, and decrease lines when used consistently, according to the brand. And you can never go wrong with an ultra-shiny finish to top off any makeup look.
Apply the product on its own for a glossy sheer tint, or add it on top of your favorite lipstick to give your lips a fuller and more vibrant look. To reap the anti-aging benefits, you can also wear it while you sleep.
Buy It! Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss in Cherry Vanilla, $25; sephora.com
Along with Duff, the popular lip product is a favorite of more than 66,000 Sephora shoppers. One five-star reviewer reported that their lips looked "twice as big" after experiencing the gloss' "phenomenal plumping effect." Another satisfied customer wrote that it "doesn't burn or hurt like other lip plumpers" and they highlighted how much they enjoyed that it also adds pigment.
A plumping lip gloss with anti-aging benefits is enough to have us sold, and the fact that Duff and thousands of Sephora shoppers are fans too is just a huge bonus. The $25 purchase might be your new holy grail makeup item of the summer.
- Shoppers Say This Lightweight Silky Blouse 'Looks Expensive,' but It's on Sale for Only $27
- Hilary Duff Is 'Here for' This Cherry Vanilla Lip-Plumping Gloss That's Packed with Anti-Aging Benefits
- Shoppers Say They Use This 'Small and Mighty' Shark Cordless Vacuum Daily, and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tempur-Pedic Pillow 'Really Helped' Provide Better Sleep — and It's 40% Off