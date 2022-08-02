Not only does the $25 product plump your lips and add a light red tint, but it also has anti-aging benefits from the hyaluronic acid and shea butter in its formula that provide hydration and a soothing sensation. Plus, over time, it can help alleviate irritation, increase lip volume by 40 percent, and decrease lines when used consistently, according to the brand. And you can never go wrong with an ultra-shiny finish to top off any makeup look.