I Ditched My Concealer for These Invisible Pimple Patches, Which Are Less Than 60 Cents Apiece

I've spent more than enough time in the mirror trying to figure out how to cover up a pesky pimple.

Concealer is typically my go-to, but it's a challenge to strategically apply it without looking cakey, and honestly, I'd rather not add a layer of makeup to an already irritated part of my face. Up until a few years ago, I would give up and just accept that I'd have to leave the house with my breakout on display for all to see.

But then I came across the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Duo. I remember wondering how a single patch would get rid of a pimple, but at that point, I was willing to try anything. And ever since I first applied these pimple patches, I've kept a stash in my bathroom drawer. They cover up and treat my pimples and zits, and they give me the peace of mind that my breakouts will be tamed — all for less than 60 cents per patch.

Ulta

Buy It! Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Duo Original and Invisible+ Patches, $6.99; ulta.com

The 12-pack comes with invisible and original patches. The invisible patches — my personal favorites — are for wearing during the day, and the originals are meant to be worn while you're at home or overnight. The clear patches are super thin, making them significantly less noticeable compared to the originals. I've worn them while out with friends and running errands, and I still felt as confident as ever.

Plus, the patches not only cover up pimples and zits, they treat them, too. Just apply one after you've thoroughly cleansed and dried your face and leave it on for six to eight hours to absorb all the gunk in your pores.

After wearing a patch, my flare-up is visibly flatter, and I'm satisfied to see the sebum buildup in the patch (and no longer in my pores). Sometimes I'll need to use two or three patches for more stubborn acne, but it's well worth the time. And to this day, my sensitive skin hasn't had a bad reaction to these patches.

It was neither a surprise to learn that Hero Cosmetics Original Mighty Patches are a PEOPLE Tested winner, nor to see that the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Duo has over 700 five-star reviews on Ulta. One person, who wrote that they pick at their acne, said the invisible patches are "barely detectable" on their face during the day. Another called them the "holy grail" in their skincare routine and shared that the patches are "so much more affordable" than other brands.

Head to Ulta and grab the $7 Mighty Pimple Patch Duo to discreetly tame your breakouts.

Sarah Byron is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

