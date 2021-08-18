This Ashley Benson-Loved Body Moisturizer Is the 'World's Greatest Lotion,' According to Shoppers

It's unclear what's in L.A.'s water, but it seems like every celebrity and their mother's decided to venture into the beauty realm. Cindy Crawford was on the cutting edge when she launched Meaningful Beauty in 2009, and in the decades since, we've seen stars including Jennifer Lopez and Carmen Electra get into the skincare game. So it was a refreshing twist when Ashley Benson announced that she was partnering with skincare brand Hempz earlier this summer instead of going it alone.