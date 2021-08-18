This Ashley Benson-Loved Body Moisturizer Is the 'World's Greatest Lotion,' According to Shoppers
It's unclear what's in L.A.'s water, but it seems like every celebrity and their mother's decided to venture into the beauty realm. Cindy Crawford was on the cutting edge when she launched Meaningful Beauty in 2009, and in the decades since, we've seen stars including Jennifer Lopez and Carmen Electra get into the skincare game. So it was a refreshing twist when Ashley Benson announced that she was partnering with skincare brand Hempz earlier this summer instead of going it alone.
Hempz tends to fly under-the-radar in drugstores, but it's a perpetual best-seller on Amazon and at Ulta. The brand's Herbal Moisturizer ranks as Ulta's third best-selling body lotion, according to the brand's website, and different scents of the same lotion are scattered among Amazon's top-sellers in the category. Considering the moisturizer's popularity, it only makes sense that Benson highlights the brand's Original Herbal Body Moisturizer as one of her favorite products — and shoppers are just as enthralled, specifically with the Fresh Coconut and Watermelon iteration.
The body lotion wins over 11,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers, with over 1,000 of them opting to leave a glowing review alongside their full marks. One theme? Where other lotions can feel thick, gluey, or oily, Hempz's lightweight texture belies its deeply hydrating capacity, winning it praise as the "lotion for lotion haters."
"I don't like to wear lotion, even though I need to. If a lotion is greasy or heavy-feeling at all, I will wipe it off as soon as it's on," continues the self-proclaimed lotion hater. "This stuff is different. So light and creamy, dries with a fresh feeling, [and] not heavy or greasy at all...I keep this lotion year round. My fave, hands down."
Buy It! Hempz Original Herbal Moisturizer, $12 (orig. $23); amazon.com
Other shoppers in dire straits found solace from it: "I have had a bout with extremely itchy skin post-chemo and radiation treatments, and this stuff has been incredible. Goes on smooth and is fairly thin, but very effective at moisturizing." It also plays well with eczema, according to more reviewers, including one person whose skin condition typically doesn't tolerate scented lotions. The calming effects follow from the lotion's ingredient list, which includes shea butter, hemp seed oil, sunflower seed oil, cucumber extract, chamomile extract, and avocado extract.
As Benson said in a press release, that smart sourcing drew her to the brand. "I am a longtime fan of the trailblazing company, and am excited to be partnering with them. I always look for products that make a difference for my skin and hair while still being vegan and cruelty-free. Hempz checks all those boxes, plus the beauty and wellness benefits of hemp seed oil."
Plant oils are a game-changer for skin, especially because with them in the Hempz formula, shoppers report dry skin turning "smooth as silk." And the moisture lasts through long days of work, errands, workouts, and multiple outfit changes, a performance that earns it the compliment of "world's greatest lotion." It "drastically" calms skin peeling after sunburns, too, and as a bonus, fans say it makes wrinkles "seem to disappear."
The current price is the icing on top. A bottle of the lotion normally goes for $23 — worth it for those benefits — but on Amazon, the Herbal Moisturizer's price is docked to $12. Benson-level smooth skin awaits.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Ashley Benson-Loved Body Moisturizer Is the 'World's Greatest Lotion,' According to Shoppers
- This Tower Fan Is So Powerful, You Can Feel a Breeze from 26 Feet Away (and It's on Sale)
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Vacuum Is 'Almost as Powerful' as a Dyson — and It's a Fraction of the Price
- Walmart Dropped the Price of This Popular Bissell Vacuum — and You Can Get It for $65