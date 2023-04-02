Heather Rae El Moussa's Everyday SPF Is a Sunscreen and Hydrating Serum Combo Made by Venus Williams

It's no secret Heather Rae El Moussa has that postpartum glow. The Selling Sunset star welcomed son Tristan in January, and her skin has been looking especially radiant since. Some of this probably has to do with prolonged baby cuddles — but the star also has a top-notch skincare routine.

In a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, El Moussa revealed one of her "fave" sunscreens: the Unrivaled Sun Serum from tennis champion Venus Williams' natural skincare line EleVen.

The star previously told Harper's Bazaar that the "lightweight" sunscreen "goes on like a serum," which is why it's part of her daily routine. "I never miss a day with sunscreen," she said. "If I don't leave the house without it, I turn around and put it back on."

Although the bottle El Moussa touted is no longer available in SPF 35, you can get the popular sunscreen in SPF 40, which offers even more protection for those sunny summer days ahead.

Buy It! EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 40, $48; credo.com

The perfect everyday sunscreen, EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum is designed to nourish your skin while protecting you from harmful UVA and UVB radiation. It's infused with nutrient-rich coconut fruit extract, which is packed with amino acids for added hydration.

Vanilla fruit, ginger lily, and mandarin extracts work to reduce inflammation and brighten up your complexion, while allantoin — an extract from the comfrey plant — helps treat and prevent dry skin for a soft, supple complexion.

To protect your skin from harmful rays, the sunscreen features 10 percent zinc oxide, and it's water resistant for up to 40 minutes, meaning you can feel confident about playing in the ocean without worrying if your sunscreen will slide off.

El Moussa isn't the only one raving about the product —' shoppers love the sunscreen, especially for its gentle, non-comedogenic formula. "This sunscreen not only works well and has great SPF coverage, but also isn't an eye [irritant]," one five-star reviewer said.

With summer sunshine ahead, now's the best time to add a new sunscreen to your routine. And if you're looking to mimic El Moussa's glow (without the baby), consider adding the EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum to your beauty regimen.

