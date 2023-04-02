Lifestyle Beauty Heather Rae El Moussa's Everyday SPF Is a Sunscreen and Hydrating Serum Combo Made by Venus Williams She recently called the EleVen Unrivaled Sun Serum one of her “faves” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 2, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images/ Pamela Jew It's no secret Heather Rae El Moussa has that postpartum glow. The Selling Sunset star welcomed son Tristan in January, and her skin has been looking especially radiant since. Some of this probably has to do with prolonged baby cuddles — but the star also has a top-notch skincare routine. In a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, El Moussa revealed one of her "fave" sunscreens: the Unrivaled Sun Serum from tennis champion Venus Williams' natural skincare line EleVen. Heather Rae El Moussa/instagram The star previously told Harper's Bazaar that the "lightweight" sunscreen "goes on like a serum," which is why it's part of her daily routine. "I never miss a day with sunscreen," she said. "If I don't leave the house without it, I turn around and put it back on." Although the bottle El Moussa touted is no longer available in SPF 35, you can get the popular sunscreen in SPF 40, which offers even more protection for those sunny summer days ahead. Credo Buy It! EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 40, $48; credo.com Venus Williams Launches New SPF and Shares Why Sunscreen is Her Beauty MVP The perfect everyday sunscreen, EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum is designed to nourish your skin while protecting you from harmful UVA and UVB radiation. It's infused with nutrient-rich coconut fruit extract, which is packed with amino acids for added hydration. Vanilla fruit, ginger lily, and mandarin extracts work to reduce inflammation and brighten up your complexion, while allantoin — an extract from the comfrey plant — helps treat and prevent dry skin for a soft, supple complexion. To protect your skin from harmful rays, the sunscreen features 10 percent zinc oxide, and it's water resistant for up to 40 minutes, meaning you can feel confident about playing in the ocean without worrying if your sunscreen will slide off. El Moussa isn't the only one raving about the product —' shoppers love the sunscreen, especially for its gentle, non-comedogenic formula. "This sunscreen not only works well and has great SPF coverage, but also isn't an eye [irritant]," one five-star reviewer said. With summer sunshine ahead, now's the best time to add a new sunscreen to your routine. And if you're looking to mimic El Moussa's glow (without the baby), consider adding the EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum to your beauty regimen. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These 'Incredibly Soft' Bed Sheets with 11,200+ Five-Star Ratings Are 42% Off at Amazon Right Now These 'Very Functional' Storage Bags Are a Spring Cleaning Must-Have — and They're Just $6 Apiece Hannah Ann Sluss Kept Cool at Disney World in This Sweat-Resistant Tennis Dress That Has Hidden Pockets