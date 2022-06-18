Mikayla Nogueira Thinks Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories Lip Oil Is Better Than Dior's — and It's 50% Off
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira isn't afraid to speak her mind on all things beauty.
The 24-year-old beauty influencer recently posted a video on her TikTok account with an impressive 12.6 million followers in which she was trying out the latest products from Haus Labs, Lady Gaga's vegan makeup brand that just landed at Sephora after launching at Amazon in 2019 and undergoing a rebrand. In the three-minute video, Nogueira shares a controversial opinion about a super popular (and super pricey) luxury lip product.
"The Haus Labs lip oils are so freakin' bomb, they are absolutely worth the hype. Better than the Dior lip oil, in my opinion," Nogueira remarks, presumably talking about the original Haus Laboratories formulation as she tries the new Sephora version on camera for the first time.
Beauty lovers everywhere are bound to have a field day with this information, as the PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Nogueira adores is on sale for $12 on Amazon, a whopping 50 percent off its original price — and considerably cheap compared to the $35 Dior Lip Glow Oil.
Buy It! Haus Laboratories PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, $12 (orig. $24); amazon.com
Haus Laboratories' underdog lip oil is a hydrating potion that won't feel heavy on the lips thanks to its lightweight blend of prickly pear oil, vegan collagen, plant squalane and plant peptide complex. Nogueira speaks to the quality of the formula in her video, sharing, "It's so shiny, it's so comfortable, it's so hydrating, it's nourishing as f—."
Amazon shoppers vouch for the glassy formula and luxurious applicator as well, with one writing, "It goes on smooth, and does leave a glossy shine and finish, it's not like sticky or tacky feeling when you close your lips either… The applicator is flexible and applies nicely."
What makes this product so unique is its pH-activated hue, which looks different on everyone as it adjusts to the acidity in their skin, delivering a custom color to anyone who wears it.
If you live by the saying "out with the old and in with the new," you can shop the repackaged lip oil from Gaga's brand on Sephora and try out Nogueira's shade of choice, Neutral, for yourself. The oils come in five luscious shades, which remained nearly the same through the rebranding process (with the loss of one, a red tint dubbed Primary): Neutral, a staple clear, Tint, a sheer pink, Hue, a glassy berry, and Secondary, a sleek peach.
Buy It! Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, $24; sephora.com
Another standout feature that remained the same despite its repackaging was the applicator, a wide, doe-foot style that Nogueira says she prefers to Dior's or Clarins' Comfort Lip Oil, a similar product the makeup artist reviewed. Still, she places the Clarins product on a higher pedestal than Dior, stating with a laugh, "This is also better than the Dior lip oil!"
Buy It! Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, $27; clarins.com
The Clarins lip oil shares a similar formula to Haus Labs', with a variety of natural plant oils on the ingredient list and five out of the eight shades delivering pH-reactive results as well. Nogueira boils down the deciding factor between the two to scent preference: "It feels just like the Haus Labs one, except it has a scent. So if you want [something] unscented, Haus Labs. If you want scented, Clarins."
Grab the original Haus Laboratories lip oil at Amazon before it inevitably runs out of stock for good.
