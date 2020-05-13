Hannah Brown’s $300 Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Anti-Aging Gel
Hannah Brown’s known for her long, golden locks and quirky Southern accent, but believe it or not, the former Bachelorette star takes a low-key approach when it comes to caring for her hair. When it comes to Brown’s skincare, though, she’s not at all stingy.
In Marie Claire’s latest YouTube series Masked and Answered, Brown answers some pressing beauty and wellness related questions while, you guessed, doing a face mask. Brown wore Glossier’s rich, creamy Moisturizing Moon Mask that’s suitable for all skin types for the Q and A, but the former Bachelorette said her second choice would have been Skyn Iceland’s Hydro Cool Brightening Face Mask, an ultra-brightening sheet mask that works to target uneven skin tone while restoring the skin’s glow. The reason she opted for the cult-favorite Glossier’s mask instead? The Skyn Iceland sheet mask would make her look “scary.” Relatable, Brown.
Brown’s skincare routine also includes a slew of power products that keep her skin glowing and hydrated, like these Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels that she says are the best things ever and are like “fillers for your eyes.” But this best-selling Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel is the hero product of Brown’s skincare routine.
Brown uses the Skinceuticals gel to give her skin an extra moisture boost before going to bed, but hydration isn’t the only benefit. It offers an impressive cocktail of hyaluronic acid that combats signs of aging and vitamin B5 that leaves skin radiant and more supple. What’s more, it’s free of parabens, alcohol, dye, and fragrances, making it a suitable wrinkle-fighting moisturizer for even the most sensitive of skin types.
If you’ve been looking to incorporate a few new power products into your skincare routine, take note from Brown and shop her curated (and highly effective) beauty shelf picks below.
