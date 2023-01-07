Halle Berry Revealed Her 'Favorite Hair Conditioner' Going Into the New Year, and It's on Sale Starting at $12

The beginning of a new year is a great time to commit to a solid beauty routine, and that includes haircare, too. Halle Berry posted an Instagram reel to reveal all of her recommendations for starting 2023 the right way, including exactly what she uses to take care of her hair.

Among the actress's list of must-have face masks, serums, and makeup, is the Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask. It's a hydrating and rejuvenating hair mask that provides a smoother and healthier look in just three minutes or less without weighing hair down. Lather a generous amount of product throughout your clean, damp hair after shampooing. Let it work its magic for up to three minutes before rinsing thoroughly and repeat this at least once a week (or more) to see noteworthy results.

The best part? This hair treatment is on sale for 20 percent off when you apply Virtue's discount code MASK20 at checkout. Choose from a sample, full, and professional-size container with prices starting at just $12.

Halle Berry Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask
Virtue

Buy It! Restorative Treatment Mask Full Size, $27.20 with code MASK20 (orig. $34); virtue.com

The actress called the mask her "favorite hair conditioner right now," and she's not the only celeb who's talked about its benefits on social media. Jennifer Garner is a Virtue ambassador who posted a Facebook video of her using the product and wrote in the caption that she uses it to "rebuild, repair, [and] silken" hair.

Hundreds of shoppers are also fans of the mask, with one reviewer saying it "works wonders" on their hair and "leaves it tangle-free." Another customer claimed it's the "best thing I've tried for my dry hair" and added that it's the "only [hair mask] that works."

The brand notes on the site that it's experiencing shipping delays, so you might consider ordering sooner rather than later, especially since there's no telling how long the sale will last. If you can't wait, you can still order the hair mask at Ulta and Amazon at full price.

As Berry said, "we've gotta care about our hair" this year, and the Restorative Treatment Mask is an affordable and beneficial option.

