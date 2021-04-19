Beauty YouTuber Mindy McKnight Just Dropped a Line of Hot Hair Tools at Walmart — All Under $40

Profile Menu
Back in 2019, influencer-turned-entrepreneur Mindy McKnight turned a viral YouTube channel into a business and launched haircare line Hairitage. Stocked by Walmart, everything in Hairitage's original launch was under $8. Now, Hairitage is expanding its lineup with brand new hair tools and accessories — and all at affordable prices.
During a time when at-home styling is the only option for many, the timing couldn't be better. The complete line includes products for cleansing and conditioning, restoration and moisture, and of course, styling. Now, Hairitage offers brushes, hot tools, hair ties, clips, and more.
"Expanding into hair tools and accessories just felt organic," McKnight told PEOPLE. "I've been sharing videos where I test all sorts of products on YouTube for years," she said. "The videos where I tested hot tools have always been some of my best performing videos, so I knew my audience was fiending for them."
The latest launch includes four different tools: the Comin’ In Hot Hair Dryer, Catch The Wave Deep Waver, Curl Envy Curling Iron, and Straight To It! Flat Iron. The tools are soft gray with a hint of rose gold, and range in price from $35 to $40.
And just like Hairitage products, these new tools were made with every hair type in mind.
"If you have straight type one hair, the deep waver can give you a fun beachy look," McKnight explained. "And if you have type four hair and are looking to set your style with some heat, my Comin' In Hot Blow Dryer is perfect for that."
As for the hair accessories, Walmart shoppers can expect hair ties, scrunchies, hair clips, and headbands. The new lineup also includes a silk pillowcase, hair towel, scalp massager, spray bottle, and pin magnet, all starting at just $5. If you’re in need of new brushes or combs, the new drop also includes detangling paddle brush, nylon detangling brush, wet brush, wide tooth comb, and rat tail comb are available at Walmart.
Shop some of the new tools and accessories below, and head over to Walmart for the full collection.
