Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Includes This Lightweight and Hydrating Concealer
There's a time and a place for a full-blown face of makeup: weddings, romantic date nights, or important work events all fit the bill. However, most days, we just don't have the time to contour, blend eyeshadows, and carefully apply eyeliner. Hailey Bieber gets it, which is why she just shared her "fast [and] lazy makeup routine," which we're coining as our new favorite phrase for getting ready.
On April 1, Bieber posted two TikTok videos breaking down her everyday makeup routine, which she quickly prepped for with some skincare products. In the first video, the model used a face spray, serum, and her "favorite moisturizer on planet earth," all from her upcoming beauty brand Rhode (so you can't steal that part of her process just yet, unfortunately.) Luckily, you can snag almost everything else included in Bieber's beauty regimen, starting with the first makeup product she reached for: the Kosas Revealer Concealer.
Buy It! Kosas Revealer Concealer, $28; kosas.com
To kick off her simple routine, Bieber used a beauty blender to apply the Kosas Revealer Concealer — which comes in 28 tones — under her eyes. Along with serving the traditional purpose of a concealer (to provide under-eye coverage), the popular product also claims to plump and brighten the skin over time. Plus, because it's formulated with hydrating and soothing ingredients like Arnica and Panthenol, not only does it easily hide blemishes, but it actually treats them, too. One customer can attest to the concealer's acne-fighting power, claiming it "definitely helps with breakouts."
Shoppers also rave about how "hydrating," "lightweight," and "buildable" the concealer is, writing that it gives their skin "a dewy healthy glow," which Bieber has become known for. But that's not the only Kosas product the YouTube star gave her seal of approval: She also applied the brand's Cloud Set Setting Powder to her chin, forehead, under-eyes, and around her nose.
Buy It! Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder, $34; kosas.com
The sheer powder aims to minimize the look of pores, reduce shine (goodbye, greasy T-zone!), and lock your makeup in place. Reviewers gush about its longevity and say it makes their skin "look like a dream." One 48-year-old shopper even claims it "totally took a few years off!"
Along with this dynamic duo of Kosas products, Bieber used the Olio E Osso Lip and Cheek Tinted Balm in Apricot, the Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel, the Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil, and this Image Skincare lip balm to round out her everyday beauty look — all of which you can shop for less than $30 each below.
Buy It! Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel, $20; sephora.com
Buy It! Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil, $20; sephora.com
Buy It! Image Skincare Ormedic Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement, $25; dermstore.com
Buy It! Olio e Osso Lip Cheek Tinted Balm in Apricot, $28; ulta.com
- Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Includes This Lightweight and Hydrating Concealer
- This 'Strangely Satisfying' Jewelry Cleaner Can Make Your Accessories Sparkle Again, According to Shoppers
- Jennifer Lopez Revived the '70s in a $2,900 Funky Floral Sweater and Flared Jeans
- This Cast Iron Combo Cooker Is a 'Kitchen Workhorse,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's on Sale