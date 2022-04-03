Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Includes This Lightweight and Hydrating Concealer

To kick off her simple routine, Bieber used a beauty blender to apply the Kosas Revealer Concealer — which comes in 28 tones — under her eyes. Along with serving the traditional purpose of a concealer (to provide under-eye coverage), the popular product also claims to plump and brighten the skin over time. Plus, because it's formulated with hydrating and soothing ingredients like Arnica and Panthenol, not only does it easily hide blemishes, but it actually treats them, too. One customer can attest to the concealer's acne-fighting power, claiming it "definitely helps with breakouts."