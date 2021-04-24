Hailey Bieber Just Shared Her Nighttime Skincare Routine — and It Includes a Major Drugstore Staple

Bieber reached for a tub of Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which she credits for her soft lips and healing dry patches elsewhere on her skin. “My go-to is Aquaphor, I think it’s the best lip balm,” she said. It’s the perfect fix since Aquaphor is designed to target dry, flaky, and irritated skin. Petroleum and lanolin oil are two of the key ingredients found in the miracle ointment, and are incredibly powerful for not only hydrating the skin, but also for locking in moisture. It explains why Bieber’s skin always looks top-notch without a dry patch in sight.