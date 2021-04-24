Hailey Bieber Just Shared Her Nighttime Skincare Routine — and It Includes a Major Drugstore Staple

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Beauty buffs everywhere can agree, Hailey Bieber’s skin is about as radiant as glowing skin goes. So when the supermodel announced that she was starting a YouTube channel, we were thrilled to see if any beauty content was coming our way. This week, Bieber dropped a video sharing her nighttime skincare routine, and let’s just say our eyes were peeled.
Upon watching her step-by-step regime, we noticed some familiar drugstore staples and TikTok-famous products. Those adorable star-shaped acne stickers? Yes, they made the lineup. Aquaphor’s fan-favorite Healing Ointment? Yep, also made the cut. This routine can only prep us for what’s to come after Bieber filed a trademark to start her own beauty brand. But first, let’s dive into her nighttime ritual.
Starting off with a cleansing oil, Bieber stripped her skin of all makeup — she said she won’t do it any other way. She followed up with a hydrating cleanser, stating she prefers something with a milkier texture because she doesn’t like her skin feeling tight and dry. Bieber then added a peptide serum, followed by a moisturizer, face oil, and spot treatment — the TikTok-famous Starface Acne Patches.
Buy It! Starface Hydro Stars Starter Pack, $14.99; target.com
“They make a pimple heal so much faster, so if I’m breaking out I’ll always sleep with one of these,” she said. The hydrocolloid patches protect the skin from coming into contact with external bacteria, while healing existing pimples. And after moving on to eye cream, what came next really took us by surprise.
Bieber reached for a tub of Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which she credits for her soft lips and healing dry patches elsewhere on her skin. “My go-to is Aquaphor, I think it’s the best lip balm,” she said. It’s the perfect fix since Aquaphor is designed to target dry, flaky, and irritated skin. Petroleum and lanolin oil are two of the key ingredients found in the miracle ointment, and are incredibly powerful for not only hydrating the skin, but also for locking in moisture. It explains why Bieber’s skin always looks top-notch without a dry patch in sight.
But It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $13.74 (orig. $16.89); amazon.com
Shop the Starface Hydro Stars Pimple Patches for $14.99 at Target and the Aquaphor Healing Ointment on sale for $13.74 at Amazon.And watch Bieber’s video here for her full nighttime skincare routine.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.