The Secret to Hailey Bieber's Soft Nude Manicure Is an $11 Polish
Hailey Bieber has been serving up so many beauty tips and tricks on TikTok recently that we can't wait to try, and her latest video is no different.
The supermodel shared the simple hack she uses to achieve classically chic nails that compliment anything you're wearing this summer. In the video, Bieber uses a nail tool to mix the OPI Nail Lacquer in the shade Pale to the Chief with an undisclosed clear polish. Blending clear polish with your favorite lacquer helps to thin it out for a softer look to strong pigments.
The popular OPI shade Bieber used promises seven days of wear thanks to a chip-resistant formula. Plus, it comes with the brand's ProWide brush that makes application a breeze. It has over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers are calling it the "perfect nude."
One person, who has had trouble getting polish to last, said they were "able to rock this polish for a week," adding that it helped their nails "stay healthy and grow longer without breaking." Did we mention it's only $11?
Buy It! OPI Nail Lacquer Neutral Nail Polish, $10.79; amazon.com
Buy It! OPI Nail Polish Top Coat High Shine, $10.49; amazon.com
Once the nail polish is blended with a clear coat, Bieber's nail stylist applies it to her perfectly filed and trimmed nails and tops it off with the OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder for some extra shine. The nail powder can help gel or regular polish last up to two weeks longer, according to the brand.
To apply it over your manicure, start with a base coat and then paint two shades of your lacquer of choice (perhaps give Bieber's favorite nude a try!). Next, apply a layer of the shiny nail powder over top using a cotton swab, then lightly brush it off and finish with a top coat.
Buy It! OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder Tin Man Can, $33.79; walmart.com
The result is a pretty neutral hue that Bieber can't seem to get enough of, and it's one that we're excited to wear all season. Pair it with your chic swimsuits, flowy cover-ups, and linen beach pants for an effortlessly gorgeous compliment to any summer 'fit.
Bieber's nail hack is so easy to recreate with a little clear polish and her favorite OPI nail products — so add them to your cart ASAP!
