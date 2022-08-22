Hailey Bieber Nails: Her Best Mani Looks of All Time

From her minimalist finger tattoos to her enviable nail looks, Hailey Bieber's hands are basically a Pinterest board.

The model and entrepreneur is a trendsetter through and through, and Bieber's viral glazed donut nails are proof that she knows how to pick a winning manicure. The pearly nail look is only one of Bieber's most memorable, though she has a habit of choosing gorgeous nail designs that are simple yet eye-catching.

Bieber's latest polish go-to is chrome dust. "I do one thin layer of a color and then I rub chrome dust over it. Well, my nail artist Zola does. I also like mixing my own colors," the model told Refinery29. "Right now I have a chrome obsession — it works on every color." Bieber's Instagram is proof of this. So far, she's paired this glistening sheen with an array of polishes, including fuchsia pink and neon yellow.

From rainbow-colored shapes to delicate daisies to bright colors with a shiny top coat, here's a complete guide to Hailey Bieber's best nail looks.

Hailey Bieber's Daisy Nails

For this floral nail design, it's all in the details. Set on a neutral base coat, these intricate daisies are subtle enough to go with every outfit while still eye-catching in the best way. Celebrity nail artist Kimmie Kyees is behind the simple-yet-stunning mani, and recommends using a bobby pin to create the daisy design.

Hailey Bieber's Neon Chrome Nails

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Bieber tends to prefer a more neutral, minimalist nail design, but she switched things up with this neon chrome look. Bright yellow and reflective, these striking nails were done by her go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt. The nail look is the perfect bright, summery mani, and Bieber seems to think so, too. She posted a video of the nails on TikTok with the caption, "Neon with chrome all summer baby."

Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Nails

Hailey Bieber

Bieber's famous glazed donut nails were also done by Ganzorigt. Fortunately, the nail artist shared the exact formula to achieve the instantly iconic look at home. For the pearly, neutral hue, Ganzorigt used OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat, OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny and OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat. She finished it off with OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can.

Hailey Bieber's Baby Pink Nails

Hailey Bieber Instagram

The skincare founder took natural-looking nails to the next level with this baby pink manicure. The gel nail look might seem simple, but it wasn't exactly effortless. Ganzorigt explained that she used an OPI gel base coat, one coat of Presto Color Gel in #098 mixed with clear gel, a thin layer of OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat and OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can. A coat of OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat added an extra layer of gloss to the nail look.

Hailey Bieber's Dark Red Nails

While posing for a Tiffany & Co ad in June 2022, Bieber strayed away from her go-to neutral nail look. Instead, she opted for a dark red manicure by Ganzorigt, who filed the model's nails into a sharper take on her sleek almond shape.

Hailey Bieber's Neutral Nails

Bieber chose a more neutral version of her Met Gala glazed donut nails for her Rhode launch photoshoot, playing into the simple vibe of her skincare line. For this subtle manicure, Ganzorigt used Presto #170 on Bieber's natural nails. The result was a barely-there color with the perfect amount of sheen.

Hailey Bieber's Orange Nails

Modern Pamper Salon Instagram

For this fruity design, Bieber visited Modern Pamper Salon. The nude base color and tiny oranges made for the ideal summer mani, though a peach-themed look might have been more fitting for Mrs. Bieber, who would later inspire a line in her husband's hit song "Peaches."

Hailey Bieber's High-Shine Nails

Bieber loves a shiny, pearlescent manicure. For a Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party, the model went back to her roots with a glowing nail color. The extra girly, simple design was the perfect accent to her leather and lace outfit from YSL.

Hailey Bieber's Barely-There Light Brown Nails

Zola Ganzorigt Instagram

A muted brown manicure might not be the most popular choice, but Bieber makes a strong case for this neutral nail look. The barely-there color lends extra emphasis to the manicure's luxe shine. It's basically the nail version of no-makeup makeup.

Hailey Bieber's Bubblegum Pink Nails

With this manicure, Bieber proved that bubblegum pink is a popular polish choice for good reason. The bright hue and glossy top coat added a fun pop of color to her otherwise neutral fashion look. Paired with chunky gold jewelry, this manicure was the epitome of elevated chic.

Hailey Bieber's Dark Brown Nails

Zola Ganzorigt Instagram

Bieber is a fan of coordinating her nail color with her outfit. For her best friend ​​Lauren Perez's beachfront nuptials, Bieber chose a dark brown sequined dress and a manicure to match. The cocoa-colored polish looked elegant on her almond-shaped nails.

Hailey Bieber's Bright Yellow Nails

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Bright yellow is not Bieber's typical polish choice, but the highlighter hue had major payoff. Paired with blue eyeliner and a turquoise-accented top, the yellow color emphasized Bieber's glowing tan skin. A glossy top coat made the bold look extra chic.

Hailey Bieber's Black-and-Green Nails

For Halloween, Bieber took inspiration from Britney Spears' iconic "...Baby One More Time" music video. Rather than copying Spears' polish-less nails, however, Bieber added her own spin on the look. She opted for black nails with a green-tinted overlay. The bold manicure added an edgy twist to her schoolgirl costume.

Hailey Bieber's Lipstick-Red Nails

For another Tiffany & Co photoshoot in October 2021, Bieber also chose red nail polish. The lipstick-red color was brighter than her usual manicure, but that was likely intentional — the hue popped against the gorgeous assortment of gold and diamond Tiffany jewelry.

Hailey Bieber's Pink Ombré Nails

Britney TOKYO Instagram

Ombré nails are a great option if you want to add more visual dimension to your manicure without getting a detailed design. For this pink ombré look, Bieber went to nail artist Britney Tokyo in 2019. The square-shaped nails added a sharp edge to the soft color.

Hailey Bieber's Pearlescent Nails

Kimmie Kyees Instagram

For her bachelorette party manicure, Bieber entrusted her pearly manicure to Kimmie Kyees. To achieve the opalescent white color, Kyees used OPI's Throw Me A Kiss. The result was a fun bridal look, which was the perfect accent for Bieber's white mini dress and short veil.

Hailey Bieber's Dark Pink Nails

Hailey Bieber Instagram

In March 2022, Bieber debuted fuchsia-colored nails, complete with her signature chrome top coat. She didn't tag the nail artist, but that didn't stop fans from asking about the gorgeous, strawberry-pink color. Even though Bieber didn't add any designs to the nail look, the bold color still made a statement.

Hailey Bieber's Gold-Tinged Nails

Dendoll Instagram

For New Year's Eve in 2020, Bieber put a spin on the classic French mani with her gold-tinged nails. And while she hadn't yet revealed her chrome dust secret at the time, the shimmering base coat of this look makes us think Bieber has been using her go-to tip for years.

Hailey Bieber's Barbie Pink Nails

Amanda Lee Hair Instagram

According to these Barbie pink nails, Bieber was years ahead of the Barbiecore trend. While the hue might be having a major moment right now, the polished pink mani is a timeless classic. Bieber took her version to the next level by pairing it with an equally stunning monochromatic pink makeup look.