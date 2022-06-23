These Now-$12 Wax Sticks Are Dupes for the Ones Hailey Bieber's Hairstylist Uses for Her Slicked-Back Ponytails
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have no doubt made the perfect slicked-back updo the hairstyle of the summer — and we've just discovered their secret to achieving it.
In a TikTok video, influencer Arielle Lorre shared that Bieber's stylist, Iriniel de León, uses a hair wax stick from the brand Tancho to tame all those fly-aways in a snatched bun or ponytail. "When I went to the Emmys this year, I had Kendall and Hailey's hairstylist, Iriniel [de León], do my hair," Lorre said in the video. "She taught me about Tancho, which is what they use to slick back their hair."
The reveal of León's best-kept styling secret caused the product to completely sell out when the video first went viral in March. It's been hard to find in stock ever since, but Lorre also shared a dupe recommended by the stylist, and she thinks it might just be better than the original. Even better? It's currently 40 percent off on Amazon right now.
Buy It! Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick for Strong Hold, $11.99 (was $19.99); amazon.com
As an alternative, León suggested that she use the Bed Head by Tigi Hair Stick. Not only is it more affordable, but it gives that same slicked look with a less overpowering scent, she says — a common critique of the Tancho stick.
The pomade's soft, pliable wax ensures every little hair will lay flat and smooth, and the product's Amazon page is filled with more than 7,500 five-star ratings to back it up. Reviewers of all hair types can't get enough of this hair hack — one customer called it their "new best friend," and another wrote, "I don't know how I've lived without this!"
Even influencer Tinx hopped on the bandwagon and tried out the wax stick in a TikTok. After a few swipes across the top and sides of her head, Tinx immediately became a fan. "I like it," she said pointing to her sleek hair. "Smooth! It's really good."
Slicked-back hair styles have been trending for a while now, and thanks to León's spilled secrets, the look is even easier to uphold. With the addition of just one product, achieving that model-off-duty look has never been easier — or cheaper!
