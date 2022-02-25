Hailey Bieber Calls This TikTok-Famous Vitamin C Serum One of Her 'Holy Grail' Products
If you've ever admired Hailey Bieber's radiant glow, you're not alone. The fresh-faced model always looks naturally gorgeous, so we made it our mission to get to the bottom of her skincare routine ASAP. Turns out, the star is a big fan of BeautyStat, the science-driven line founded by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson (who is also a personal friend of hers).
In a recent YouTube video, Bieber spotlighted the brand in honor of Black History Month, calling out a few of her favorite products. One to note? The Universal C Skin Refiner, which she described as one of her "holy grail" products that has "changed" [her] skin for the better. If it sounds familiar, it's likely because of its massive popularity on TikTok, with creators claiming the serum is the "best on the market."
While Beautystat's been available on Amazon for awhile, it just debuted to beauty fans at Ulta. Intrigued? Read on.
Buy It! BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner, $80; ulta.com and amazon.com
For starters, this miracle worker is the world's first 20% vitamin C serum with stabilized L-ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C), according to the brand, and that amped-up potency helps it deliver lightning-fast results (and helps justify the price). Vitamin C is best known for its effective brightening benefits, in addition to its ability to lift, tone, and protect the skin — and if this one bottle turned Bieber into a believer, we're more than willing to add to our cart, too.
To apply, simply smooth over cleansed, dry skin in the morning and at night, and let the magic sink into your skin. As for what to layer on over the Universal C Skin Refiner, there are several other tried-and-true products from BeautyStat worth trying, including the Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream that Bieber is a big fan of, too. She describes it as an "amazing, all-around everyday, solid moisturizer," so sign us up.
Shop more BeautyStat products below on Ulta and Amazon.
Buy It! BeautyStat Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $50; amazon.com
Buy It! BeautyStat Microbiome Barrier Balancing Cleanser, $38; ulta.com
Buy It! BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector, $65; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hailey Bieber Calls This TikTok-Famous Vitamin C Serum One of Her 'Holy Grail' Products
- This Is the $13 Home Upgrade That Instantly Transforms a Room, According to Amazon Shoppers
- Shopping for Spring Break? J.Crew Just Put Hundreds of New Swimsuits on Sale for the Next 96 Hours
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Adjustable Pillow Is a 'Marvel of Pillow Engineering,' and It's 36% Off Right Now