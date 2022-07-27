Hailey Bieber Shared Her Go-To Products for Irritated Skin, Including a Cream That Shoppers Love
Whether it's a pesky blemish or a healing sunburn, we all experience inflamed skin from time to time — and celebrities, like Hailey Bieber, are certainly not exempt. In a TikTok video, the model said her skin had recently become "a little bit angry" as a result of stress, travel, lack of sleep, PMS, and testing out a new product.
But being the beauty guru she is, Bieber has a solution for calming irritated skin. Lately, she has been reaching for the popular Avène Cicalfate Restorative Protective Cream, because she said it's one of the few "products that will help calm and heal [her] skin."
It's made with nourishing ingredients, like mineral oil, beeswax, and restorative postbiotics, that soothe and balance the skin. The alcohol-, paraben-, and fragrance-free moisturizer is also infused with Avène's signature spring thermal water, which the brand claims has therapeutic properties for skin healing.
In addition to Bieber's support, the gentle moisturizer has racked up dozens of five-star ratings from reviewers who are "stunned" by how well it reduces redness and irritation. "This has transformed my skin," one person said about the product.
Buy It! Avène Cicalfate Restorative Protective Cream 3.3 Fluid Ounces, $42; aveneusa.com
After clinical studies, the calming moisturizer was found to help skin heal four times faster — and reviewers say it actually works. One person, who keeps multiple bottles on hand, called it a "miracle worker" for irritated skin, because it repairs, moisturizes, protects, and heals.
And plenty of reviewers say it works quickly, too. "Within minutes, I felt some relief," someone with an angry rash wrote. "This is the first time I've had no scarring or patchiness."
Along with the Avène cream, Bieber also listed the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and two products from her own recently launched skincare line — the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid and Rhode Barrier Restore Cream — as other gentle products that help reduce redness and irritation.
Buy It! Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray, $12; sephora.com
Retailing for just $12, the Tower 28 facial spray is a pH-balancing hypochlorous acid toner that soothes sunburn and supports the skin barrier. The non-drying formula received a stamp of approval from the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, as well as from shoppers who say the "holy grail" product visibly improved their skin.
From her own line, she applied the Peptide Glazing Fluid, a lightweight gel serum with niacinamide, marula oil, hyaluronic acid, and (you guessed it) peptides, to plump her skin barrier. She followed up with the Restore Cream, a product infused with squalene and shea-butter, to improve her skin's texture.
So, next time you get super burned at the beach or break out after traveling, consider one of Bieber's tried-and-true products mentioned above for relief.
