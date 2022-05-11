Gwyneth Paltrow Says This 'Secret Weapon' Softens the Appearance of Wrinkles and Crow's Feet
Gwyneth Paltrow just let us in on her little secret — her skincare secret, that is.
The 49-year-old actress recently posted a GRWM video detailing her morning skincare routine. Getting the deets on the exact products she uses for a glowing complexion (most of which are by Goop, natch) and her candid commentary is helping us figure out what we'll buy next.
She started off by explaining her typical morning routine (coffee first, then straight to the gym); and once she's back home, she gets to work nourishing her skin with a layered approach. Her skincare steps were straightforward and easy to follow, starting with the Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser. She described it as "pillowy" in texture and added that it contains gentle exfoliating beads to effectively slough off dead skin cells.
She then follows that up with the Goopglow Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner and the Goopglow 20% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum, a two-in-one miracle worker that you actually mix yourself to reap the best benefits.
And while all of these potent products looked intriguing, it wasn't until she cheerfully pressed the Goopgenes Nourishing All-in-One Eye Cream around her orbital bone that we started adding items to cart. GP declared this one as her "secret weapon" and elegantly demonstrated how a tiny dollop of this small-but-mighty product goes a long way.
Buy It! Goopgenes All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream, $55; sephora.com
She gently smoothed it on and explained how you have to let the cream absorb into the skin for a bit before applying makeup to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, crow's feet — basically, the whole gamut of undereye woes. At $55 a tube, this one is a bit spendy, but since a little goes a long way, we're more than game to try it for ourselves.
Other standouts from her routine include the Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen, which was not shown on camera, but mentioned online. This BIPOC-owned brand made it its mission to create a mineral sunscreen that blends into all skin tones, and Paltrow says the moisturizing formula "sinks in like a dream."
Last but not least, she gave a big shout out to the Goopgenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio, which Paltrow says took her three years to develop the first iteration because she was so particular about the formula. "I was hyper perfectionist about it," she shared.
Her hard work paid off because now there are a few pretty pigmented shades to play with, including a rich berry shade named Garnet that the wellness expert swiped on both her lips and her cheeks for a gorgeous flush of color.
"And that's… kind of my super low maintenance makeup routine!" she concluded with a chuckle. Shop Paltrow-approved products below.
Buy It! Goopgenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio, $42; sephora.com
Buy It! Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen, $29; nordstrom.com and dermstore.com
