Gwyneth Paltrow Says These Eye Patches Make a 'Huge Difference' in Her Skin's Puffiness, and They're on Amazon

Like Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of those celebrities who never appears to age. Despite the fact that she's turning 50 this year, Paltrow looks the same as she did when she won an Oscar at 26. But even though she gets in on the superhero action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she's not actually otherworldly. Like the rest of us, even Gwyneth Paltrow turns to products to give her skin an extra boost sometimes.