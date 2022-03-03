Gwyneth Paltrow Says These Eye Patches Make a 'Huge Difference' in Her Skin's Puffiness, and They're on Amazon
Like Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, Gwyneth Paltrow is one of those celebrities who never appears to age. Despite the fact that she's turning 50 this year, Paltrow looks the same as she did when she won an Oscar at 26. But even though she gets in on the superhero action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she's not actually otherworldly. Like the rest of us, even Gwyneth Paltrow turns to products to give her skin an extra boost sometimes.
Last week during an Instagram Q&A, the Goop founder was asked what her skincare routine before a big event or photo shoot entails. In response, Paltrow revealed two products and one practice that work wonders on her skin. "I always use the Jillian Dempsey eye patches and vibrating gold bar," she wrote. "This combo makes a huge difference in the depuffing of my skin."
Buy It! Jillian Dempsey Eye Mask, $75; amazon.com and freepeople.com
Jillian Dempsey is a makeup artist for A-listers like Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kate Winslet, so clearly, celebs trust her with their skin. But her beauty skills don't end with a makeup brush — Dempsey also has a skincare line that stars love, too. For example, these Paltrow-approved eye masks are soaked in a milky prebiotic serum that hydrates and calms the undereye area, leaving it feeling soothed and looking plump. The pack includes 10 eye masks in recyclable packaging.
Plus, the vibrating gold bar Paltrow mentioned, the Jillian Dempsey Sculpting Bar, is a tool that mimics the effects of a massage, instantly releasing tension in the facial muscles. Immediately after using the bar, your skin will appear lifted and toned — or in Paltrow's words, "depuffed."
Buy It! Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, $195; sephora.com
But these two products aren't the only tricks up Paltrow's sleeve for getting glowing skin: "I use my infrared sauna almost daily, but this is a must before any event," she wrote on her Instagram story. True to their name, infrared saunas emit infrared light, which warms your body directly without heating the air around you like a traditional sauna does. Using one comes with a slew of benefits like better sleep, relaxation, pain relief, and — like Paltrow pointed out — clearer and tighter skin.
While you might not have the budget or space in your home to install an actual infrared sauna, there are portable versions available on Amazon, like this one that's currently on sale for $205. This at-home option includes a folding chair so you can sit and relax while adjusting the temperature and time with a remote.
Buy It! Serenelife Infrared Home Spa One Person Sauna, $204.99 (orig. $219.99), amazon.com
Despite people's mixed opinions on Goop products like the vagina candle, no one can deny that the founder has glowing skin. So, take a page out of Paltrow's playbook and try the Jillian Dempsey Eye Mask and Sculpting Bar for yourself — you don't have to be prepping for a red carpet event to want lifted skin.
