"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls—, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams," the Goop mogul wrote of the Poosh founder

Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Kourtney Kardashian in Q&A: 'There Is a Place for All of Us'

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 12: TV personality Kourtney Kardashian attends the premiere of Open Road Films' "The Promise" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 At Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow supports other women.

Through an Instagram Q&A with her fans on Friday, the Goop founder stood up for fellow wellness entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian, who is the head of Poosh.

When asked if Paltrow, 49, was upset that Poosh "copied" her, the Iron Man actress was quick to defend the reality star. "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls—," she wrote, "there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams."

"I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from," the Oscar winner admitted. "Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us."

Paltrow then ended her response by adding, "Plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER" (Kravis being the celebrity couple name between Kardashian, 43, and now-husband Travis Barker).

Gwyneth defends Kourtney/ Gwyneth Paltrow. https://www.instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow/. Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Also during the Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Paltrow to share a "photo with Dakota [Johnson]," the current girlfriend of her ex-husband Chris Martin.

As a response, the Shallow Hal star shared a sweet pic of the two of them together. In the shot, Paltrow and Johnson are all smiles while posing for a casual selfie.

Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16.

In January 2020, the Goop founder, who is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, told Harper's Bazaar she gets along with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

"I love her," Paltrow told the magazine. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

A source previously told PEOPLE, "It's very important to [Paltrow] to be on good terms with Chris' girlfriend. She's not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she's very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way."

In February 2021, a source told PEOPLE Johnson and Martin were living together in the Coldplay singer's Malibu mansion. The source added that the two regularly head back into Los Angeles for Sunday dinners with Paltrow, Falchuk, Apple, and Moses.

Chris Martin Serenades Dakota Johnson at Concert Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson | Credit: JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

"It's obvious that everyone gets along great," the source said.

Martin and Johnson are still going strong since they began dating in 2017. In October, the singer made a rare public display of love for his girlfriend by dedicating Coldplay's single with BTS, "My Universe," to her at the band's concert in London.