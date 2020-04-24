This $20 Wellness Bundle Comes with Hand Sanitizer, Lotion, and More to Keep You ‘Clean and Calm’

Image zoom Grove Collaborative

If you’ve been feeling on edge lately, you’re not alone. That’s why Grove Collaborative has put together a little something to hopefully ease some stress — even if it’s just for a moment.

The household essentials brand recently launched The Calm and Clean Bundle, which includes an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, a hydrating hand cream, an essential oil roll-on, and a bar of soap. For the roll-on and soap, you can choose between cedar and sage or peppermint scents, and oat milk or rose petal for the hand cream.

In order to purchase the bundle, you’ll have to create an account with Grove. You can schedule recurring shipments if you want, and since it’s a flexible service, you can change the frequency of and products in each order. Plus, your first order comes with a complimentary Mrs. Meyers cleaning set!

Buy It! Grove Collaborative The Calm and Clean Bundle, $19.95 (was $25.80); grove.co

Hand sanitizer has been tough to find in drugstores and online, so Grove launched its own product, which you can purchase separately from the bundle. It contains 62 percent alcohol (which meets the CDC guidelines as an effective hand sanitizer to kill germs, including the coronavirus), coconut oil, and aloe vera. You can add the two-ounce bottle to your cart for just $3.95. While most of its other hand sanitizer stock has run out, one from Mrs. Meyers that also meets CDC standards is still available, too.

Buy It! Grove Collaborative Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, $3.95; grove.co; Mrs. Meyers Hand Sanitizer, $3.49; grove.co

Looking to add more items to your shipment? Grove has a ton of household essentials in stock, from cleaning supplies to reusable paper towels to laundry detergent. You’ll also find personal care items like vitamins, toothpaste, deodorant, and skincare products.

Buy It! Seedling by Grove Reusable Paper Towel, $12.95; grove.co; Mrs. Meyer’s Full Bloom Cleaning Set, $15.99 (orig. $21.39); grove.co; Method Antibac Bathroom Cleaner, $3.49; grove.co

Grove’s Calm and Clean Bundle is a perfect gift to yourself or anyone looking for a little self-care right now.