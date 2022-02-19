The Lash Serum That Brooke Shields Swears by for Full Brows Is on Sale — Today Only
In late December, Brooke Shields spilled the secrets behind her iconic eyebrows. And now one of her go-to products is on sale at Amazon — but only for today.
The actress and supermodel shared her routine for bold brows in a short Instagram Reel. But when a commenter asked about what to use for sparse eyebrows, Shields revealed exactly how she's able to maintain her full brows. "Highly recommend this product from Grande Cosmetics," she responded, adding a link to the GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing serum. Right now, the 4-milliliter serum (a 6-month supply) is 30 percent off on Amazon.
Formulated with amino acids, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and other nutrient-rich compounds, the serum is designed to help keep lashes strong and healthy. Packed with hair thickening ingredients, it's no wonder that the lash serum helps Shields keep full brows. And she isn't the only one who's seen brow growth with it: "my sparse brows are filling in so nicely!" one customer said. Others claimed that it worked so well that they no longer needed to fill in their brows.
Buy It! GrandeLash-MD 4mL Lash Enhancing Serum, $84 ($120); amazon.com
Currently the best-selling lash enhancer on Amazon, it has more than 18,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that it's a "miracle" for lashes and brows. Customers also said it made their lashes "longer and fuller," with one saying: "my lashes nearly touch my brows." Some reviewers call out that they rarely have to reach for mascara, but when they do, it makes their lashes look like falsies.
To use the serum on your eyelashes, simply swipe the applicator above your lash lines as you would an eyeliner, and then wait one to two minutes for the serum to dry. For the best results, the brand recommends doing this once daily for three months, and then every other day after that. Just keep in mind that using the serum more often than recommended won't speed up growth.
Whether you want longer lashes or fuller brows (or both!), you have less than 24 hours to score major savings on the GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing serum.
