The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Gives Them 'Longer, Fuller Lashes' Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now

If you've recently experienced lash or eyebrow thinning, love playing with the shape of your brows, or find yourself constantly on the hunt to keep your beauty arsenal fully stocked with the best products, then you'll want to take note, as a popular brand's entire line is discounted right now.

Grande Cosmetics, the brand behind the celeb-used Lash Enhancing Serum, is on sale for up to 20 percent off during Sephora's Saving's Event. And it's not just the serum on sale; everything from the brand, including its brow enhancers, hair serums, lash products, and more is on sale at Sephora for anyone who is a member, aka a Beauty Insider, until Monday, April 24. If you don't have an account yet, it's free to create one with your email address, and at checkout, enter the code SAVENOW to snag the discounts.

Other Grande Cosmetics worth checking out that don't require consistent use (like serums) to see immediate visible results include this plumping lip mask and lip plumper gloss, both of which supply high-shine finishes and provide hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid. For immediate luscious lashes, try the thickening mascara that one shopper mentioned "became a favorite" product, even as someone who is "usually not a fan of mascara."

Keep scrolling to uncover more can't-miss Grande Cosmetics favorites that are on sale now at Sephora for Insiders, with prices starting at just $20.

Grande Cosmetics Products on Sale at Sephora

Sometimes, mascara just won't cut it when it comes to achieving thicker, longer lashes. The GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum promotes lash growth in four to six weeks through a blend of amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts, and boasts a noticeable difference in about three months' time.

After using the serum for only a few days, one shopper noted that they "already noticed a difference in the appearance" of their once "super short and frail looking" lashes. Actress Kate Walsh also uses the serum and shared with PEOPLE that others "think I'm wearing mascara even when I'm not" after she said she applied the serum "every day for the last five years."

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $28.80–$61.20 with code SAVENOW (orig. $68); sephora.com

If you're looking for a quick fix and are slightly impatient to wait for a serum to yield results, opt for the combination of a mascara primer plus this thickening mascara. The primer is made with a blend of soft textured beeswax for volume and harder carnauba wax for length. It's also smudge-proof and water-resistant. The mascara is chock full of omega fatty acid-rich castor oil for lusher, shinier lashes.

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeDrama Intense Thickening Mascara, $20–$22.50 with code SAVENOW (orig. $25); sephora.com

Brows looking a tad sparse? Give the Brow-Enhancing Serum a whirl that one shopper called "easy to use and lightweight." Another shopper, who was "planning to get micro-blading done" on their brows, wanted to "give this a shot first" and said, "[it] was magic." The 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel combines a serum that works to improve fullness over time and mini fibers for immediate color and volume.

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, $30.40–$65.70 with code SAVENOW (orig. $38–$73); sephora.com

There's no better time than now to explore new products and expand your beauty regimen from Grande Cosmetics. Check out more beauty-must haves from Grande Cosmetics on sale at Sephora below.

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeLips Lip Plumper, $21.60–$24.30 with codeSAVENOW(orig. $27); sephora.com

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeHair Enhancing Serum, $44–$49.50 with code SAVENOW (orig. $55); sephora.com

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeLiner Liquid Eyeliner with Lash Enhancing Serum, $28.80–$32.40 with code SAVENOW (orig. $36); sephora.com

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandePout Plumping Lip Mask, $19.20–$21.60 with code SAVENOW (orig. $24); sephora.com

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics Mini Magic Lash and Brow Set, $21.60–$24.30 with code SAVENOW (orig. $27); sephora.com

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandePrimer Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener, $20 with code SAVENOW (orig. $25); sephora.com

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum, $30.40 with code SAVENOW (orig. $38); sephora.com

