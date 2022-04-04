Shop

This $7 Drugstore Product Is the Secret Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Gorgeous Grammys Hair

Hello, shiny curls
By Claire Harmeyer April 04, 2022 02:00 PM
Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Last night was a dream come true for Olivia Rodrigo. The Sour singer, 19, accomplished something she's fantasized about since she was a little girl: winning a Grammy Award

In fact, Rodrigo took home three gramophones at the 2022 Grammys, earning the coveted title of best new artist along with the prizes for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album. And per usual, the "drivers license" singer looked the part of an award-winning pop star while she giddily held those golden trophies onstage.

For her first time attending music's biggest night, Rodrigo stepped onto the red carpet in a corseted, off-the-shoulder black Vivienne Westwood gown that featured pink body-outlining crystals. Paired with sleek opera gloves and layered choker necklaces, it was a unique, "classy" look, as the singer herself described it, completed by voluminous, bouncy waves. And while you probably don't have access to a Westwood dress, you can achieve Rodrigo's timeless hairstyle right at home.

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins revealed that Rodrigo's cascading curls were courtesy of several drugstore products you can snag for less than $8 each. He used three Dove Hair picks on the artist: a $7 pre-blow dry mist, a $6 post-styling hairspray, and a $7 serum that gave her waves a glossy glow — one that we're now itching to re-create for ourselves.

Credit: Target

Buy It! Dove Beauty Hair Therapy Ceramide Brilliant Gloss, $6.99; target.com

The Dove Beauty Hair Therapy Ceramide Brilliant Gloss is a serum treatment that nourishes hair, repairs split ends, and provides a glossy sheen instantly. Simply apply several pumps of the product to either damp or dry hair from the middle to the ends when you're in need of some extra shine or a smooth finish to styled hair. 

Thanks to this serum, Rodrigo's long brown waves effortlessly caught the light on the 2022 Grammys red carpet, but it can also serve as the finishing touch to any everyday hairstyle you create for far less glamorous events. Below, shop two more Dove Hair products used to achieve Olivia Rodrigo's gorgeous Grammys look.

Credit: Target

Buy It! Dove Beauty Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist, $6.99; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Dove beauty Style + Care Extra Hold Hairspray, $5.99; target.com

