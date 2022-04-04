This $7 Drugstore Product Is the Secret Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Gorgeous Grammys Hair

For her first time attending music's biggest night, Rodrigo stepped onto the red carpet in a corseted, off-the-shoulder black Vivienne Westwood gown that featured pink body-outlining crystals. Paired with sleek opera gloves and layered choker necklaces, it was a unique, "classy" look, as the singer herself described it, completed by voluminous, bouncy waves. And while you probably don't have access to a Westwood dress, you can achieve Rodrigo's timeless hairstyle right at home.