These Eye Masks Brighten and Tighten My Puffy Under-Eyes in the Morning, and You Can Buy Them on Sale Today

Morning: A time where birds chirp, coffee brews, and — if you're anything like me — your under-eyes are puffy as can be. I'd accepted the reality of waiting for my eyes to slowly depuff on their own until I tried the Grace and Stella Under-Eye Masks. The fast-acting formula tightens and brightens my under-eyes in mere minutes and right now, you can snag a 24-pack on sale for $15 — that's just 63 cents apiece!

Grace and Stella gifted me the golden under-eye masks to test and I've been using them for about a month now. They're super easy to add to my skincare routine, since they don't need to be washed off or messily applied like other face masks. I put them on as the last step of my routine — after my moisturizer and SPF — leave them on for 10 to 15 minutes, then dab the excess serum into my skin.

Although I store mine at room temperature, the gel pads feel cool upon application, which instantly helps to soothe puffiness and energize my tired skin. It also makes them great to throw on for a midday pick-me-up. Plus, they make my under-eyes look brighter and feel firmer, which is a major perk if I decide to apply makeup after wearing them.

Amazon

Buy It! Grace and Stella Under-Eye Masks, 24-Pack, $14.99 with coupon (orig. $29); amazon.com

The masks are clean, vegan, sulfate- and paraben-free, so they're safe for sensitive skin, according to the brand. Hyaluronic acid and amino acids provide hydration, while plant-based collagen and glycerin work to increase skin elasticity, lock in moisture, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Trehalose and Chondrus Crispus powder help to protect the skin from blue light exposure and dryness. Though I've only tried the energizing and fine line-reducing golden eye gels, you can also snag the blue masks, which are hydrating and soothing, or the collagen-boosting pink masks on sale, too.

I'm hardly the only fan of the Grace and Stella Under-Eye Masks: They have racked up nearly 8,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One reviewer called them "hydrating and refreshing," while another user said they made their dark circles "disappear" and left their skin feeling "bouncy."

A final shopper wrote: "I have extremely sensitive under-eye skin and these are the only eye patches (and I have tried a lot!) that do not irritate my skin. I have noticed a considerable difference in reducing dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines since using them daily."

Don't rely on your morning cup o' joe to breathe life into your skin in the morning; pick up a 24-pack of the Grace and Stella Under-Eye Masks while they have double discounts at Amazon.

Clara McMahon is a commerce writer who covers home, fashion, beauty, and more. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

