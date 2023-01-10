The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Golden Globes

How everyone from Selena Gomez to Margot Robbie got award-worthy glam on the 2023 Golden Globes’ red carpet

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 10:17 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jenna Ortega, Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty (3)

In addition to the critically-acclaimed films and television shows nominated for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, there's another show-stopping element of the event that is impossible for us to take our eyes off of — the beauty looks.

While the nominees graced the carpet outside of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, we doled out our own awards for best beauty moments of the night.

Margot Robbie

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Pretty in pink (and perhaps a nod to her upcoming film, Greta Gerwig's Barbie), is actress Margot Robbie wearing an intricately angular and subtly sequined Chanel gown, a look she paired with blush-pink glam and a touch of body makeup.

Makeup artist Patti Dubroff used Alleven Colour Shield in shade "Pearl" on the Babylon actress' skin, spritzing it onto her arms shoulders, and back "to keep her skin more matte so the shine on the dress really stood out," Dubroff says in a press release.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

We may have become familiar with actress Jenna Ortega's Kubrick stare and berry lip thanks to the many hours spent watching Wednesday, but tonight the star departs from her character's grayscale palette with a taupe, Grecian-inspired gown and dramatic glam.

Her warm-toned eyeshadow was the foundation for the sharp double cat-eye liner look taking center stage. She rocked a swipe of white liner on her waterline and wore Twiggy-esque long, piece-y lower lashes, pulling together her look with a bronzed contour and nude lip.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

It's been quite the year for Blonde actress Ana de Armas, who is nominated for her portrayal of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Celebrity hairstylist, Jenny Cho, used the Sol de Janeiro Milky Leave-in Conditioner to prepare the actress's hair, which she says was the "perfect prep spray to combat humidity" on this particularly rainy day.

She then crafted Armas' bombshell blowout with the internet-loved Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and smoothing nozzle attachment. The stylist shaped the volume in the star's hair with the Dyson Corrale straightener and then smoothed her locks with a small drop of the Sol de Janeiro Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil to "block out frizz-causing humidity."

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Nominated for her second Golden Globe Award is Where the Crawdads Sing lead, Daisy Edgar-Jones, wore a dramatic lace bustier dress decorated with sequins and cascading tiers of ruffles.

The actress paired her vixen-like look with a clean base, opting for barely-there eye makeup — simply a swipe of mascara and a flushed-pink lip. We're renaming the "clean girl aesthetic" to the "Daisy aesthetic."

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

If there's anything that Heidi Klum knows how to do, it's bring the glamour anywhere she goes. To complement her lavender feathered and ultra-sequined minidress, the supermodel and former America's Got Talent host sported sultry, deep purple eyeshadow.

Luscious lashes, a nude lip and a soft pink blush to balanced her dramatic eye. Meanwhile, the model opted for a deep side part and loose side-swept curls that cascaded down her back so all eyes remained on her sequins and plume.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

One of the first to step on the carpet was E! Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox, who rocked a draped, royal blue gown and old Hollywood-inspired makeup.

The actress pumped up the drama of her ochre-brown smoky eye with smudged-out black eyeliner, while a warm red lipstick drew attention to her flawless complexion. She completed the beauty look with a curly bob accessorized with crystal-encrusted pins.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Viola Davis is positively radiant in a royal blue gown and metallic emerald eyeliner — L'Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Precision Felt Waterproof Eyeliner in Green — traced along her lower lash line for an unexpected pop of color by makeup artist Sergio López-Rivera. The pro finished the look with a swipe of L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in the shade "Le Wood Nonchalant" so as not to compete with the rest of her color palette.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

As a nod to season 2 of White Lotus' dreamy Italian setting, hair stylist Janine Thompson channeled '50s Italian cinema sirens by creating voluminous, face-framing curls on Coolidge, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

To achieve Coolidge's high volume, she prepped the hair with Better Not Younger's Lift Me Up Hair Thickener and No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray before putting herwet hair in large rollers and setting her under a dryer. The end result? A style fit for "fun-loving, free-spirited Italian beauties," says Thompson.

Lily James

Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Pam & Tommy nominee Lily James looked every bit the starlet from head-to-toe tonight.

Halley Brisker added fullness to James's do with Great Lengths Hair Extensions after prepping it with Olaplex No. 6 and No. 9. "The benefit of the Great Lengths system is that they are sandwich tapes and sit beautifully flat, creating a seamless and invisible effect," says Brisker in a press release.

