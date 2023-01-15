Lifestyle Beauty Amazon Shoppers Are Saying Goodbye to 'Dry Alligator Skin' with This Hand Cream — and It's Just $4 Right Now "This stuff is perfect if you want moisturized hands" By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 15, 2023 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's really nothing worse than having rough and dry hands, whether that's from enduring the cold weather or simply washing your hands often. However, good hand cream can return moisture back to your skin in no time. And Amazon shoppers have found the "holy grail hand lotion" that is bringing back their smooth skin: The Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream, which is currently on sale for $4. Made with seven intensive moisturizers and the brand's triple vitamin blend, the "winter must-have" nourishes and hydrates dry hands leaving them feeling soft and supple. The cream has vitamin B, which helps improve the appearance of the skin, while vitamins C and E protect against environmental aggressors and minimize moisture loss, according to the brand. Amazon Buy It! Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream, $3.97 (orig. $4.49); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Plus, the dermatologist-tested hand cream contains aloe to soothe irritated skin, which adds an extra element of hydration to the formula. And for those with sensitive skin, the hypoallergenic hand cream is fragrance-free and boasts what the brand describes as a "light fresh" scent. Shoppers have nothing but praise for the hand cream that they say "never feels greasy" and helps "heal" their cracked "dry alligator skin." So, it's no wonder the lotion has racked up more than 16,000 five-star ratings. One five-star reviewer wrote, "This cream is so soothing without being too greasy, absorbs immediately, and leaves you feeling fresh and smooth," while another shopper appreciated how it's "extremely moisturizing without a gross grime feeling. They added that the cream "lasts through a couple of handwashes" and provides "instant dry skin relief." And a final shopper simply shared: "This stuff is perfect if you want moisturized hands." If you're in the market for a new hand cream to help you combat dry skin this winter and beyond, add the Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Hand Cream to your cart while it's on sale for just $4 at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Fleece-Lined Men's Flannel with 5,000 Perfect Ratings Is So Irresistibly Cozy, Women Are Obsessed with It, Too Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Feels 'Like a Nice, Warm Hug' Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds