Shoppers Can't Get Enough of Gold Bond's Anti-Chafe Stick, a 'Miracle' Solution That's on Sale for Just $6
Long days at the beach, evening walks with the dog, and hikes in the warm weather — these are just a few of the activities that make summer so great. But they can also be some of the many pastimes easily ruined by painful rubbing and chafing.
Those who experience this common problem likely dread the return of shorts, skirts, and dresses as the weather heats up. If you have yet to find a solution that actually helps, we're here with an option that Amazon shoppers love: Gold Bond's Friction Defense Stick, which is now on sale for just $6.
One swipe in the morning on the inner thighs, underboob area, underarms, or anywhere else where rubbing occurs lasts for hours, shoppers attest, even as you sweat and move — just be ready to reapply after swimming. The deodorant-sized stick is lightweight and portable, making it easy to stash in your purse, back pocket, or beach bag so that you can refresh at any point in the day.
Buy It! Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick, $6 (orig. $7.79); amazon.com
The formula is made with soothing aloe and other moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and ceramides to mitigate uncomfortable friction caused by skin or fabric. It's also unscented, so it won't bother those with fragrance sensitivities.
It has more than 19,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who are in love with the "effective" little stick and claim in reviews that it's a "true miracle." One reviewer wrote, "If you suffer from the dreaded 'chub rub' as I do, you need this stick in your life!"
Some shoppers touted this as their solution for long days of walking around at Disney or hiking. One happy reviewer even said they tried the stick on their wedding day and didn't have red thighs at the end of the night. Many compare it to the pricier and popular brands, with one noting that it " works just as well, but doesn't melt."
If you're not convinced, this reviewer said they celebrate the anniversary of the day they discovered the Friction Defense stick. The buyer enthusiasm is hard to beat. Grab a stick (or three) of Gold Bond's Friction Defense Stick while it's on sale for $6 at Amazon.
