This $20 Blush Is Easy to Apply and Always Looks Natural on My Skin

I own four shades of Glossier’s Cloud Paint blush, which I've been buying for years

Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.

Published on May 12, 2023 09:00 AM

Everyone has different makeup preferences, whether they be colorful, neutral, matte, dewy, or somewhere in between. Though I love all ends of the makeup spectrum, I tend to gravitate towards more natural-looking products on a day-to-day basis, which is why Glossier is one of my most purchased brands.

Six years ago I discovered Glossier, and soon after I found my absolute favorite blush: the Glossier Cloud Paint.

Aptly named for its paint tube-inspired packaging and gel-like consistency, the formula is easy to apply, blend, and mix. In fact, I've found the best and easiest way to apply Cloud Paint is by using my fingers, which also means I don't have to dirty makeup brushes or beauty sponges. Finger application allows me to better choose the pigment and finish of the product, since I can start with a small amount then apply more of the buildable formula if necessary. In my opinion, brushes tend to glob on gel or cream products, while beauty sponges can soak them up.

I've always been a big blush advocate; for me, it's the more, the merrier. That being said, even if I'm using a heavy hand with Glossier's Cloud Paint, it somehow always manages to give me a natural, radiant finish (never clownlike!). Heck, I'm even able to wear Cloud Paint without base makeup like foundation or concealer — that's how natural I'm talking.

This is due to Cloud Paint's cruelty-free formula, which is made with ingredients like skin-plumping collagen and blurring powder pigments. According to the brand, the blush is designed to provide a soft focus effect on the skin rather than sitting on top of it and accentuating pores and texture. I can attest: Cloud Paint settles into my skin and provides a natural finish that's unlike any other powder or cream blush I've tried.

The first shade I purchased was Dusk, a brownish peachy color that perfectly matches my skin tone. I wore my original Dusk for ages and only repurchased a second tube a few months ago. In other words: A little Cloud Paint goes a long way — it's not the type of product that'll disappear after just a few faces of makeup.

Even still, my love for Dusk was just the gateway into my obsession with so many Cloud Paint shades. I also own Puff (a light, cool-toned pink), Beam (a brilliant peach) and Storm (a deep, rich rose color). And while I love all of the shades on their own, I also enjoy mixing them together to create new, unique colors. The back of my hand serves as my paint palette to mix and my cheeks, my easel.

I'm hardly the only fan: Cloud Paint has racked up more than 4,600 five-star ratings at Glossier, and it's already gaining tons of positive feedback at Sephora (after launching there this past February). You can shop all eight of the Cloud Paint shades for $20 from Glossier's direct-to-consumer site as well as Sephora, though two shades are currently sold out there.

I'm a repeat customer of Glossier's Cloud Paint blush because I adore its easy-to-apply formula and radiant finish. Keep reading to shop the rest of the shades in my stash, then get to crafting your own makeup masterpiece.

