I'm a Repeat Customer of This Ultra-Thick Moisturizer That Soothes My Winter Flakes and Summer Sunburns

Some things are just better when they're a little thicker, like slices of cake and butts. And to that list, I'd also add my favorite moisturizer.

I'm a repeat customer of Glossier After Baume, the richest, thickest moisturizer from one of the original names in direct-to-consumer beauty. I'm almost done with my second jar, and I already have a third waiting to go in my beauty cabinet. It's virtually eliminated the flakiness I see around my nostrils in the winter, and in the summer, it soothes peeling sunburns. Overall, the heavy-duty balm made my skin feel healthier and look smoother with just a few weeks of regular use.

As of last month, Glossier is available at Sephora too, and as of this writing, the Sephora spring Savings Event is open to all Beauty Insiders — that is, anyone who's created a free account with their email address. Now that it's on sale, I'd recommend trying out this occlusive moisturizer for yourself.

After Baume launched in February 2022 and marketed itself as the dry skin solution for the harshest of conditions, like on the ski slopes. But this recyclable little green jar isn't solely for extreme winter warriors — anyone who knows what dry skin feels like is a candidate, in my opinion.

What immediately caught my attention was this product's unique directions: "Warm between your fingers to melt the formula before gently massaging into skin," the website reads. And that's not an exaggeration! I have to press my fingers together for up to 10 seconds in order to smooth it across my face. But trust me, the extra step is worth it.

Its creamy thickness comes from plant-based ingredients like cupuaçu butter, a moisture-retaining lanolin substitute, and babbasu oil, which provides vitamin E, antioxidants, and fatty acids. In fact, everything in the fragrance-free formula is so gentle that After Baume bears the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.

Once it's ready to spread, I take my time rubbing the bulk of the cream into my cheeks, nose, and forehead before depositing excess product on my neck and decolletage in upward-sweeping motions. I finish off with a dab on my knuckles, so it doubles as my hand cream, too. Right after application, my skin feels ultra-protected. And when I wake up in the morning, it's hard not to notice that it feels softer and looks calmer.

I only truly appreciated how well After Baume works for my skin when I took a break from it in February to test out a different moisturizer a brand representative sent me. Usually, free stuff is a perk of this job, but in this case, it was a hazard: Within a week, I couldn't stop itching my dry nose, and thus the doomed flakes returned. I don't think this was a defect of the new moisturizer — it just simply wasn't as powerful as After Baume. Once I went back to my fave, the flakes quickly subsided and my skin returned to its soothed, dewy form.

Now that it's spring, I'm reaching for what's now my second-favorite moisturizer from the brand: Priming Moisturizer Rich. Formerly the thickest in Glossier's lineup, its ingredient list has some overlap with After Baume, but this one is definitely not as heavy. My very unscientific criteria for selecting which jar to use is the temperature — After Baume when it's under 40 degrees outside, Priming Moisturizer Rich when it's over — but since they sit on top of each other in my bathroom cabinet, I typically grab whichever one my skin requests.

I try to only buy Glossier when it's on sale, and back in the day, that only happened on Black Friday. But now that Glossier is at Sephora, my opportunities for stocking up have multiplied, and so have yours.

Below, shop for Glossier After Baume and Priming Moisturizer Rich, along with more of my repeat buys from Glossier.

