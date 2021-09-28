Here's the Secret Behind Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox's Long, Gorgeous Hair
When it comes to celebrity hair, Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen have some of the most enviable long locks ever, so it might interest you to know that they all also happen to share the same beauty secret weapon: hair extensions by Priscilla Valles.
Turns out, all of our favorite stars are getting a little boost in length that no diet or gummy vitamins can replicate. If Valles' name doesn't ring a bell right away, it's probably because Valles is typically behind the scenes doing what she does best: creating and installing some of the most beautiful (and natural-looking!) hair extensions in the game — even if they're rarely talked about out in the open.
It's this sentiment that motivates the hair guru to change the dialogue around hair extensions. She wants to educate and inspire others to embrace hair extensions, whether you're an A-lister or not.
"I'm such a big believer that when you look good, you feel good. I witness it every single day. You can feel the energy change. Clients transform in my chair after I'm done with them," Valles tells PEOPLE, who also recommends clip-in extensions for an easy fix for busy moms, pregnant women, or anyone suffering from hair loss or thinning hair due to stress or other factors.
"Extensions are such a game changer for hair loss. I have never met someone who had extensions in and didn't like them. It really is a state of mind, it releases endorphins, and you feel more confident, more attractive."
The beauty pro, who is most well known for her iconic work on Christina Aguilera's "Stripped" music video, is so passionate about her craft that she recently launched her very own line with Glam Seamless, one of the top-rated extensions brands in the world, that anyone can access. It goes without saying that Valles is skilled at a range of professional techniques (tape-ins, keratin infusions, and more), and insists there's something for everyone.
"I created this line because I wanted to change the reputation of extensions, and give stylists and consumers alike the very best product line to work with," Valles tells PEOPLE. "If you have a beautiful head of extensions with quality hair, it's actually less maintenance and stress on your own hair, and a lot of people don't realize that."
Her luxe line features more hair per pack than any other brand on the market, not to mention the very best quality hair, and comes in 20 custom rooted shades that look as natural as possible. The clip-in styles are the most approachable for beginners, and can be shopped below with a special 10 percent off discount with code GLAMHAIR15.
Buy It! Glam Seamless Clip-in Hair Extensions, $359.99 (orig. $399.99) with code GLAMHAIR15; glamseamless.com
And if you're still on the fence about faux hair altogether, heed this advice from the top extensionist in town.
"People assume that hair extensions are damaging, but the truth is, the right ones can actually improve the quality and health of your natural hair. You'll use less products and spend less time with heat tools, which leads to less damage over all. A lot of my clients experience natural hair growth, too," she explains. "The Kardashians just do pretty braids and let their hair air dry if they're not on camera or doing shoots, and they look beautiful all of the time."
We couldn't agree more.
