Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala Hair Had a Mirror-Like Shine Thanks to This Brazilian-Inspired Brand's $34 Hair Oil

Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff have used Sol de Janeiro, too

Nicol Natale
Published on May 2, 2023 05:03 PM

Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

If you were wondering who that real-life angel floating down the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala was, it was Gisele Bündchen. The Brazilian supermodel made a solo appearance at the annual fashion event after her divorce from Tom Brady last year, she really did turn heads.

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala honored the late Karl Lagerfeld, and Bündchen wore a beautiful white silk tulle Chanel dress that was embroidered with sequins. She paired it with a vintage Chanel cape filled with feathers and camellias.

And she also paired her sparkly gown with effortlessly glam hair, styling her brunette curls so they were relaxed yet voluminous. And if you were wondering how she got her red carpet shine, we found the exact product that helped her hair glow: Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gisele Bündchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Getty Images

Celebrity hair stylist David von Cannon used the hydrating oil to prep Bündchen's hair for a "beautiful natural wave" that had "maximum shine," according to von Cannon. "I love that it highlights the natural texture that we built without weighing the style down," he shares.

Infused with a powerful blend of Brazilian oils, Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil uses plant-inspired ingredients to add mirror-like shine, repair damage, and deeply moisturize dehydrated strands.

Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil
Sol de Janeiro

Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil, $34; soldejaneiro.com

Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff have relied on Sol de Janeiro products for smooth, glowing skin. Gomez uses the Bum Bum Cream during her morning routine, while Duff sparkled thanks in part to the GlowMotions Glow Body Oil on the May/June cover of Women's Health magazine.

If you're looking to maximize hair shine, the Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil includes Brazilian patauá and pequi oils, which are packed with antioxidants, fatty acids, and essential vitamins to smooth and hydrate the hair. Patauá oil (an omega fatty acid-rich) helps restore hydration levels for premium shine, while pequi oil smooths cuticles and split ends to fight frizz.

Speaking of frizz, the nourishing hair oil can tame it for up to 72 hours, according to the brand. Sol de Janeiro's website. In a clinical study conducted by an independent, third-party lab, results showed that the hair oil maintained frizz control for up to 72 hours and helped repair split ends, all while offering heat protection for temperatures up to 450 degrees.

That's why it's no surprise Bündchen used the product to achieve her red carpet glow, but whether you have a red carpet or not, shoppers agree the Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil holds up.

"This is the best hair oil I've ever used," one five-star reviewer said. "It makes my hair super shiny and tames frizz." Another person wrote, "I put the oil on my hair wet, and then once dry, it gives my hair such a soft silky texture and doesn't look oily." They called it their "holy grail," too.

The oil has a long-lasting scent that one shopper called "divine," and it is formulated with the brand's signature Cheirosa '62 aroma, which features notes of pistachio, almond, jasmine, vanilla, and salted caramel. Plus, it can also help streamline your beauty routine, as you can use the oil on both dry and wet hair. To use, apply a small amount in between your palms, and work it up your strands starting from the ends to mid-shaft.

With summer around the corner, having a nourishing hair oil to help strengthen your strands during the next few months filled with ocean dips and strong sunshine is a must — especially if you're looking to mimic Bündchen's beachy waves. Make sure the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil is all stocked up in your beauty cabinet.

