So Many Luxe Hair Products from Olaplex, Oribe, and More Are Marked Down at This Hush-Hush Sale

It's been said that the best things in life are free — but did you know that some of the best beauty products are available at a discount?
We found this hard to believe, too, until we stumbled upon this secret little sale happening over at Gilt right now. The online flash sale features practically unheard of discounts on some of the most iconic luxury brands (we're talking Tom Ford, Olaplex, Oribe, La Mer, and more.) As with all things on Gilt, you have to become a member to access these appealing prices, but don't worry: It takes mere seconds,is totally free, and requires zero commitment to spend a penny.
As for this beauty sale, there's a lot to be had, and luxury is all around. We spotted so many iconic essentials — including the holy grail items often lauded by industry experts, celebrities, and real people alike — on the cheap.
As much as we've always fantasized about owning a decadent tub of La Mer moisturizing cream (Jessica Chastain's makeup artist swears by it for achieving that red carpet glow) or treating ourselves to Olaplex's Kardashian-approved, hair-smoothing formulas, those goals always seemed just out of reach — but now Gilt has come to the rescue.
Buy It! La Mer Moisturizing Cream, $169.99 (orig. $190); gilt.com
Gilt's savings event is currently packed with standout fragrances, too, from Creed, Acqua di Parma, Jo Malone, and even Byredo (ah-hem, Mojave Ghost is one of the most celebrated scents around.) Other must-haves include the tried-and-true Mason Pearson hairbrush, a high-quality styling tool that can be found in just about every celeb stylist's kit, and even some clever at-home skincare devices and high-tech gadgets to keep you looking your best. Now that these beauties are on sale, we may finally be able to treat ourselves to a few fancy things without the guilt.
There's also a nice discount on Image Skincare (i.e. one of the most popular lines used in high-end spas and salons across the country), and we've got our eyes on the Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer, which would be a wise choice for this time of year.
Shop these beauty standouts below while this limited-time sale is still going strong.
Buy It! Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $42.99 (orig. $49); gilt.com
Buy It! Byredo Mojave Ghost Hand Cream, $36.99 (orig. $44); gilt.com
Buy It! Mason Pearson Large Dark Ruby Brush, $159.99 (orig. $205); gilt.com
Buy It! Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer, $27.99 (orig. $39); gilt.com
Buy It! Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo, No. 5 Conditioner and No. 3 Hair Perfector Trio, $75.99 (orig. $90); gilt.com
Buy It! Tom Ford Men's Noir Eau de Parfum Spray, $109.99 (orig. $128); gilt.com
