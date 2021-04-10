The YouTube star credited spouse Nats Getty, who came out as transgender and non-binary earlier this year, for helping her realize she's pansexual

Gigi Gorgeous Reveals She's Pansexual as She Comes Out for 'Fourth Time': 'I Feel Like Just Me'

Gigi Gorgeous is sharing another chapter in her sexual orientation and gender identity journey.

The social media star, 28, revealed that she's pansexual on Friday, as she came out "for the fourth time" in video posted to her YouTube account.

"I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender and then I came out as gay again," she explained in the video. "Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favorite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it."

"Since then, I have gotten married to that same person, who has since transitioned," she said, referring to Nats Getty, 28. Getty came out as transgender and non-binary in January, after undergoing top surgery.

Gigi Gorgeous comes out as pansexual Image zoom Gigi Gorgeous | Credit: Gigi Gorgeous/YouTube

"It was actually through my husband Nats that this kind of was unlocked inside of me," Gigi said. "It's always been there, this girl has always been inside of me, but it took this stage of my life really to open up, and I'm ready to share this with you guys."

"Over the years, I've realized that I didn't fall in love with Nats because of his gender," she explained. "I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual. I'd heard that term before, I knew a few friends that identified as that. It never really stuck with me, I never really got it. I mean, I understood it for them, but could never see myself as pansexual."

Gigi went on to note that she sees being pansexual as "falling in love with the soul of somebody."



"I think that that's one of the most beautiful things ever. It's profound and amazing to me," she said. "When I finally clicked with it and felt it...it was definitely a lightbulb moment."

RELATED VIDEO: Nats Getty Comes Out as Transgender and Non-Binary, Opens Up About Undergoing Top Surgery

Gigi also stressed that she doesn't regret her previous coming out videos.

"It was a part of who I am," she said, later noting that she does "want this to be my last time coming out."

"I feel like just me. Being pansexual, coming out as this, I just feel like Gigi. I'm like Gigi-sexual," she joked. "No, that would mean that I'm like only into myself."

As the video came to a close, the social media star shared a message to all of her fans who may be on similar journeys of self-discovery.