Gemma Chan's Beauty Routine Costs $998 — but a $19 Serum Makes All the Difference
Gemma Chan definitely knows how to make an impression. Her turn in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians was unforgettable, and we're waiting with baited breath for Don't Worry Darling to land next year (Chan, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine star). In the meantime, Chan is working on a podcast about Asian American civil rights, and using her position as a L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman to promote self-care's role in building confidence and asserting equality. To that end, the actress and activist recently revealed her full beauty routine — and the intel is juicy.
In a video for Vogue released earlier this month, Chan walked viewers through exactly what she relies on to maintain her glowing skin. As expected for any celebrity, she invests in some pricey finds like Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream, celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech's Facial Massager, and Foreo skincare tools. Yet alongside those triple-dollar-sign buys — The Rich Cream fittingly goes for $265 a bottle — are two hard-working products in the under-$20 range.
The first? L'Oréal's Revitalift Derm Intensives Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, an all-important base layer. Hyaluronic acid is in tons of products these days because, as researchers say, it has a "unique capacity" for retaining hydration — it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, which keeps that dew-making moisture on your skin. With that power, it's no wonder Chan says the serum "works really well" to wake her face up on tired mornings after late nights, or that the serum's garnered over 18,000 five-star Amazon ratings.
Buy It! L'Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, $18.92 (Orig. $23.99); amazon.com
"I've been breaking out so badly from constantly having to wear a mask," writes one 30-year-old with skin they describe as extremely sensitive and dry. "I added this serum to my skin care routine, and I got instant results overnight. My face is so dewy and moisturized, I'm literally glowing for the first time in years." Others write that it instantly fills in deep wrinkles, and more still say that after trying "everything on the market," the Revitalift serum gave them silky, glowing skin.
That efficiency is rivaled by the next steal in Chan's routine. "My secret weapon is a caffeine eye cream," she explains. "[I] just very, very gently dot under my eyes. Hopefully [it] encourages a bit of drainage of the puffiness," Chan says of The Inkey List's $9.99 Caffeine Eye Cream. Reviewers say it does the trick: They credit the formula with taking puffiness down quickly and keeping it down all day, on top of brightening under-eyes and dark spots.
Buy It! The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream, $9.99; sephora.com
"Holy crap, it really does reduce puffiness," writes a shopper of the impact. "I've been using this product consistently (AM and PM) for just over a week, and I already notice such a difference. I don't look like a zombie anymore." Others say the cream's moisture lasts all day, even for dry eyes — and at $10, it bests even more expensive products. Shop it at Sephora, and keep scrolling to see the rest of Chan's routine for blockbuster-ready skin and makeup.
- Gemma Chan's Beauty Routine Costs $998 — but a $19 Serum Makes All the Difference
- Amazon's Cyber Week Deals Are Here with Huge Discounts on Hot Gifts — Including AirPods and Roomba Vacuums
- No Joke, You Can Get the Celeb-Loved Orolay Jacket (aka the 'Amazon Coat') for Free This Cyber Monday
- There's a Rare Sale Happening on All 3 of Dyson's Celeb-Loved Hair Tools