Gemma Chan's Beauty Routine Costs $998 — but a $19 Serum Makes All the Difference

The first? L'Oréal's Revitalift Derm Intensives Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, an all-important base layer. Hyaluronic acid is in tons of products these days because, as researchers say, it has a "unique capacity" for retaining hydration — it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, which keeps that dew-making moisture on your skin. With that power, it's no wonder Chan says the serum "works really well" to wake her face up on tired mornings after late nights, or that the serum's garnered over 18,000 five-star Amazon ratings.