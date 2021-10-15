This Drew Barrymore-Approved Shampoo Bar Has Sold Out Twice Already — and It Just Restocked
Drew Barrymore isn't shy about sharing her devotion to all things beauty. The actress and businesswoman recently revealed the secret to her healthy, soft tresses: the Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar. Barrymore, who is the latest spokesperson for the line, took to TikTok this past month (the same post was shared on her Instagram back in August) to display how she transformed her unwashed locks into a "shiny, clean" mane.
Despite launching this past summer, the Whole Blends Shampoo Bar has already sold out twice. The new bestseller is available in four versions to suit a variety of hair types — as Barrymore says, "there's something for everyone" — including a restoring bar for dry, damaged hair, a softening bar for fine to normal hair, a hydrating bar for normal hair, and a strengthening bar for weakened, brittle hair. Each unique formula contains ingredients such as honey, coconut oil, aloe vera, and ginger, which nourish the hair enough to skip using conditioner altogether, according to Barrymore. "The brush glides through the hair. No tangles. Again, I did not use conditioner," she said post-wash.
Barrymore isn't the only one showing love for the plastic-free alternative; all four versions have combined hundreds of five-star ratings and rave reviews. Many shoppers have transitioned from bottled shampoo to this shampoo bar after one use, claiming it leaves a lovely, subtle scent, lathers up nicely, and doesn't ruin their color-treated hair. One person wrote that they've "tried everything to fix their flakes," and that this dandruff-soothing shampoo bar "fixed it in one shot."
"Even after I use my $36 bottle of shampoo and $36 bottle of conditioner, I have to spray my hair down with a leave-in conditioner to help with tangles," said one reviewer. "Didn't have to do that with this bar. Lathered up really good, rinsed out, and was able to comb my hair right after with zero issues. This will save me a lot of money and hair. Definitely switching over!"
"I usually wash my hair every three days, but I've been able to stretch it longer after using the bar," said another. "I put it on a soap tray and leave it outside the shower in between uses so it doesn't stay moist. The price is so cheap compared to other shampoo bars, I will never buy shampoo in a bottle again."
All four options of the Drew Barrymore approved shampoo bars are available on Amazon for $8 each.
