This Drew Barrymore-Approved Shampoo Bar Has Sold Out Twice Already — and It Just Restocked

Despite launching this past summer, the Whole Blends Shampoo Bar has already sold out twice. The new bestseller is available in four versions to suit a variety of hair types — as Barrymore says, "there's something for everyone" — including a restoring bar for dry, damaged hair, a softening bar for fine to normal hair, a hydrating bar for normal hair, and a strengthening bar for weakened, brittle hair. Each unique formula contains ingredients such as honey, coconut oil, aloe vera, and ginger, which nourish the hair enough to skip using conditioner altogether, according to Barrymore. "The brush glides through the hair. No tangles. Again, I did not use conditioner," she said post-wash.