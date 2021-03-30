Amazon Shoppers Think These $18 Serums That Tackle Pores and Fine Lines Are ‘as Good as $100 Products’

If you're a fan of hybrid beauty products that do it all in one step, Amazon shoppers think you'll love Garnier's SPF-infused serum creams.
The Garnier SkinActive Green Labs serums are available in three different versions: Hyalu-Melon for plumping, Pinea-C for brightening, and Canna-B for "pore perfecting" and mattifying. The three-in-one product is a serum, moisturizer, and SPF 30 sunscreen. Formulated without parabens, mineral oil, or dyes, the serums are non-comedogenic (meaning they won't clog pores), provide all-day hydration, and are suitable for all skin types and tones, according to the brand. The multi-use serums have become quite popular over the last few months — so much so that they're selling out at retailers like CVS, according to a brand representative.
Fortunately, all three serums are still in stock at Amazon, and they've collectively racked up hundreds of positive reviews since launching. Shoppers say the serum creams are so moisturizing that they'll leave your skin "dewy and glowing," and are even "as good as $100 products." Each serum also comes with a sample of Garnier's popular micellar cleansing water.
Customers seem to particularly love the Pinea-C serum, which is formulated with vitamin C and pineapple to tackle dull skin and dark spots. One shopper wrote: "This multitasker feels indulgently soft and rich on my face, which has stayed pleasantly hydrated and nourished all day. It combines several steps in my morning routine into one application, saving me time and multiple coins."
Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Green Labs Pinea-C Serum Cream, $18.38; amazon.com
Shoppers also say they've noticed a "major pore reduction" when using the Canna-B serum, which is made with blemish-fighting niacinamide. The mattifying serum "works great for oily skin," but still leaves skin "moist and supple for hours," according to reviewers.
Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Green Labs Canna-B Serum Cream, $18.58; amazon.com
If your skin concerns include fine lines, customers rave that the anti-aging Hyalu-Melon serum, made with hyaluronic acid and watermelon fruit extract, has made them look "10 years younger" after just a few days of use. Others note that it smells refreshing, and thanks to its creamy texture, "a little goes a long way."
Buy It! Garnier SkinActive Green Labs Hyalu-Melon Serum Cream, $18.40; amazon.com
It's no wonder these Garnier serums are selling out — paying under $20 for a product that seems to do it all sounds like a steal to us.