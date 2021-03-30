Amazon Shoppers Think These $18 Serums That Tackle Pores and Fine Lines Are ‘as Good as $100 Products’

The Garnier SkinActive Green Labs serums are available in three different versions: Hyalu-Melon for plumping, Pinea-C for brightening, and Canna-B for "pore perfecting" and mattifying. The three-in-one product is a serum, moisturizer, and SPF 30 sunscreen. Formulated without parabens, mineral oil, or dyes, the serums are non-comedogenic (meaning they won't clog pores), provide all-day hydration, and are suitable for all skin types and tones, according to the brand. The multi-use serums have become quite popular over the last few months — so much so that they're selling out at retailers like CVS, according to a brand representative.