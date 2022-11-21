Gabrielle Union Boosted Her Red Carpet Glow with the Popular Skincare Wand Hollywood Can't Stop Using

Amidst a market full of sculpting, lifting, and glow-boosting facial devices, Solawave's "magic" facial wand stands out. It's compact, multi-functional, and effective, which is why so many celebrities — including Letitia Wright, Megan Fox, and Reese Witherspoon — use it. And Gabrielle Union can now be added to that list.

For the Strange World premiere, Union's makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, prepped the actress' skin with a powerhouse combo: the Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand and the brand's new Hydrating Sheet Mask. Made of thick biodegradable paper, the mask is soaked in ​​a blend of niacinamide, ProVitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, and avocado peptides, which all work together to minimize the appearance of pores, brighten dark spots, activate collagen production, and boost hydration.

The wand, which Stiles used overtop and after removing the mask, provides 660 nanometers of vibrancy-boosting red light that combats fine lines and sun damage, along with therapeutic warmth and a relaxing, de-puffing facial massage via vibration. Together, the skincare duo leave the skin hydrated, supple, and lifted, making for a smooth-as-butter makeup application, which is why Stiles loves them.

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149; solawave.co

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Hydrating Sheet Mask 10-Pack, $69 (orig. $90); solawave.co

"I always start skin prep with a sheet mask and having a sheet mask that is made for this Solawave tool means they are perfectly compatible," she said in a statement. "The fact that the mask is transparent helps the red light penetrate, which helps absorption of the product into the skin."

Stiles continued: "The size of the tool makes it easy to carry around, so it fits perfectly in my kit."

Unlike some clunkier facial devices, the Solawave wand is discrete and sleek. It's also easily rechargeable and turns on automatically when touched to the skin. Its rotating head allows it to effortlessly fit the contours of the face, including the narrow under-eye area.

So whether you're preparing to strut the red carpet or simply wake up puffy and want a fresh start, the wand won't let you down. And paired with the sheet mask — which can be purchased in packs of one, five, and 10 — it's truly a no-brainer, especially now while the brand's Black Friday sale is happening.

