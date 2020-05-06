Gabrielle Union Can Hardly Believe the Results of Her One-Step Makeup Routine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gabrielle Union is truly blessing her Instagram followers while in quarantine. She’s posting her dance party moves with stepdaughter Zaya, she’s posing poolside for fabulous bikini photoshoots, and most recently, she’s spilling a one-step makeup routine for video conference calls that works so well, she can hardly believe it: She just applies Fenty Beauty bronzer.

Dressed in a simple white tank top, Union posted a bare-faced selfie with a caption explaining her new one-step beauty regimen. “I’ve been working on improving my skin during quarantine... I feel pretty good about where I’m at, but wanted to pop my skin with a little something for these Zoom calls without putting on a full face of makeup,” she wrote. “I saw someone online say they only use concealer and bronzer and I was like 🤔🤨🤥 BUT I tried it and didn’t even use concealer just my @fentybeauty bronzer (Caramel Cutie) and BISHHHH this was the result!”

Union showed off her glowing cheekbones by striking four different poses. The stunning photos certainly prove that, when it comes to makeup, less can definitely be more.

Coming in eight different shades, Fenty Beauty’s long-lasting bronzer is made to stick to your skin without transferring onto your clothes or running down your cheeks. It has a matte finish that can help contour the face shape and dramatize cheekbones. The bronzer can be used as an eyeshadow substitute and eyebrow filler, too.

The multipurpose product is an essential in any beauty routine, and it’s apparently the essential in Union’s. The actress and activist even made sure her followers know that this shoot was entirely inspired by her love of the bronzer, not an ad. “Just sharing what I learned,” she wrote. “Happy Friday folks!!! Zoom innnnnn on this skinnnnnnnnnnnn.”

If her flawless pictures don’t entice you to stock up on the $30 bronzer, an ongoing Fenty Beauty deal might. Right now, you can get a full-size Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter for $5 with any $25 purchase, meaning you’ll save nearly as much as you spend when you buy them both. Plus, there’s free shipping.

Below, shop Union’s new go-to product — and ditch your tiring makeup routine in the process.

Image zoom Fenty

