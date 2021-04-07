A New Friends Makeup Collection Quietly Dropped at Ulta — Including Joey’s Iconic Ichiban Lipstick for Men

Profile Menu
Pivot your midweek shopping plans to Ulta: There's a new Friends beauty collection that's going to make your day, your week, your month, and (maybe) even your year.
Revolution Beauty just dropped its third round of makeup and skincare products inspired by the hit '90s TV series. You'll find new eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, sheet masks, beauty sponges, and more that pay homage to the show's beloved characters, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Gellar, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribbiani.
There are lip kits for each of the show's three leading ladies, which come with a lip liner and two high-shine lip glosses, along with three new eyeshadow palettes for the men. They feature nine pigmented shades aptly named for specific details and quirks of the characters that any Friends fanatic would know. Ross' palette includes colors like "Dinosaur" and "Fossil" named for his career, while Chandler's hues are based on names of people in his life, like his former roommate, Eddie, and his two children, Jack and Erica. Joey's palette comes with eyeshadows named for his soap opera character, Dr. Drake Ramoray, and the television game show he auditions to host, Bamboozled.
You can even get the beauty product Joey once modeled in a commercial — Ichiban lipstick for men, which is actually just a clear shimmer balm.
Buy It! Revolution X Friends Joey Ichiban Lipstick For Men, $8; ulta.com
The third collection also includes blending sponges emblazoned with the iconic picture frame hanging on the back of Monica's door and a lobster in reference to Phoebe's saying about Ross being Rachel's partner for life. There are also sheet masks that are printed with designs of props from the series (like the turkey head) and contain nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C & niacinamide. You can get a pack of three from Ulta for $14 or individual masks from Revolution's website for $5 apiece. The company also has a Friends fixing spray that's exclusive to its site.
Best of all is that all of the products are $18 or less! Everything from the first Friends makeup collection, which dropped last September, sold out in five hours. So we imagine products from the new drop won't be in stock much longer.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorites from the Makeup Revolution x Friends collection at Ulta!
