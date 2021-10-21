These Celebrity-Loved Skincare Devices Are on Sale for 40% Off — but Not for Long
We're still a few weeks out from the holiday season, but Amazon is getting a jumpstart on the festivities with the Holiday Beauty Haul. Throughout the month of October, Amazon's first-ever major beauty sale has offered limited-time discounts on customer favorites from brands like Sally Hansen, NYX, Revlon, Peter Thomas Roth, and more, and for its latest round of discounts, you'll find marked-down Foreo favorites.
Until October 23, select items from celebrity-favorite skincare appliance brand are on sale exclusively through Amazon. Devices for toning, cleansing, and overall skin improvement are included in the Haul, including a true favorite among shoppers, the Luna Mini 2.
Buy It: Foreo Luna Mini 2, $71.40 (orig. $119); amazon.com
A recipient of more than 4,000 five-star Amazon ratings, the Luna Mini 2 is a facial cleansing brush created with pulsating silicone tips that remove nearly all of the makeup and dirt that can accumulate on your face throughout the day. One shopper swore that their skin had "never looked better," and another gave credit to the brush, which has eight cleansing intensities, for their "squeaky-clean" skin.
It comes "highly recommended" from this shopper, who wrote, "I have noticed a huge difference in the texture of my skin, it is so much smoother. The pores along my nose are also smaller and I have fewer blackheads."
"I had never used something similar before, but I don't think I could ever go back to just a washcloth," another one shared. "This makes my skin feel so soft and for the first time in my life, my skin is noticeably brighter and clearer"
Suitable for all skin types, you need only apply your cleanser of choice to the face before gliding the Luna Mini 2 across. The entire cleansing process only takes a minute.
Amazon has also discounted an iteration of the brush geared for pre-shave prep and cleaning. Along with a one-minute cleansing mode, the larger-sized Luna 2 for Men has an anti-aging mode that uses slower pulsating brushes to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. "Foreo Luna is totally worth it," one shopper wrote. "It makes me look forward to washing my face. I feel like my face has never been this smooth and soft."
You don't have to wait another second to take advantage of holiday savings. Pick up a Foreo device on sale now over at Amazon.
Buy It! Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush, $129 with coupon (orig. $169); amazon.com
Buy It! Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Toning Device, $139.30 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Foreo Ufo Mini 2, $125.30 (orig. $179); amazon.com
