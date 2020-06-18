Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Soap Sheets Allow You to Wash Your Hands Anywhere — and They’re Smaller Than Your Phone

Hand sanitizer may be convenient, but nothing beats the feel and cleaning power of hot water and hand soap. And now, you don’t have to sacrifice convenience or cleanliness thanks to this genius alternative.

Fomin antibacterial soap sheets, which are available on Amazon, are incredibly handy for traveling, camping, running errands, and much more. Each pack contains 100 scented sheets that are about the size of a pack of gum (and likely smaller than your phone), making them easy to throw in your handbag or store in your pocket.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fomin Portable Soap Paper Three-Pack, $14.24 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

The scented soap sheets come in three fragrances, Tea Tree Oil, Sweet Orange, and Refreshing Lavender, and lather up with just a bit of water. Just like typical soap, they sanitize hands and leave them feeling refreshed — unlike many hand sanitizers, which can make hands feel sticky.

The nifty sheets have earned a near-perfect rating and several rave reviews on Amazon since launching this past spring. Shoppers love them for activities like hiking and picnicking, but they find them most useful to have on hand when they leave the house and may need to visit a public restroom. Owners call them a “must-have,” especially if you tend to be out and about.

“Where has this stuff been all my life?” one reviewer wrote. “These little soap thins are fantastic and work great! We travel a lot, love to hike, and generally love all outdoor activities, and often those things land us in situations where we need to wash our hands, but don't have access to soap to fully clean them, so these little soap thins are just perfect. My hands feel fresh and thoroughly clean after using them.”

“I do a lot of hiking and oftentimes there's no soap in the bathrooms (when there are bathrooms),” another reviewer chimed in. “This [is] a must-have, especially during COVID times. The packaging fits easily in a purse or backpack — definitely a life-saver!”

If you’re ready to stock up for the summer, you’ll want to grab them now. For a limited time, shoppers can get them at a discount thanks to the coupon featured in the listing. Just be sure to check the box to see the savings appear during checkout.