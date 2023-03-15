The Skincare Fridge We Love for Organizing Beauty Products Is 50% Off — for One Day Only

Grab it for just $30 at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home.

March 15, 2023

Flawless Beauty Fridge Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Keeping your beauty stash organized can often be a struggle. If your products get tucked away into a beauty cabinet black hole, expiring before you've really had the chance to try them out, consider grabbing a skincare fridge to not only keep them in one place, but also extend their shelf life.

PEOPLE Tested tried out a bunch of skincare fridges to find the best of the best, and our top pick for organization, the Flawless Beauty Fridge by Finishing Touch, is on sale at Ulta for 50 percent off, bringing its price down to just $30. The only catch? Since it's part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale, this discount is available for one day only — Wednesday, March 15.

The mini fridge is designed to live in your bathroom and hold everything from cosmetics and facial rollers to moisturizers and masks, ensuring formulas aren't exposed to excessive heat that could ruin their efficacy. It features a shelf insert for storing smaller items on top, leaving plenty of space for taller bottles below. It also has a small bin on the door for narrow items like sheet masks and small jade rollers.

Flawless Beauty Fridge
Ulta

Buy It! Flawless Beauty Fridge by Finishing Touch, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); ulta.com

To curate the best skincare fridges, PEOPLE Tested spoke to experts and extensively researched the marketplace. The team found that the Flawless Beauty Fridge is a budget-friendly "reliable and well-designed fridge" — even when it's not on sale. It offers "plenty of space to store and separate products," so you can experiment with your own organizational preferences.

Plus, at 7.5 by 10.25 inches, it's small enough to fit on most nightstands or bathroom counters. As a bonus, you can even draw on it with wipeable dry-erase markers.

Looking for a few new beauty tools to store in your new fridge? Start with the Ulta Beauty Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, which the brand recommends keeping chilled. On sale for just $10, the facial roller soothes skin, relaxes muscles, and can help reduce puffiness.

Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Ulta

Buy It! Ulta Beauty Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $10 (orig. $20); ulta.com

Remember, you've got just one day to score the Flawless Beauty Fridge by Finishing Touch for 50 percent off, so head to Ulta before this sale ends.

