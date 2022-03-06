You Can Now Shop Rihanna's Entire Fenty Beauty Collection at Ulta

Rihanna's complexion products (namely her best-selling Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation) feel light as air on the skin, last for hours on end, and come in an impressive 50 gorgeous shades to reach her global audience; while her Gloss Bomb Luminizer is a bona fide hit on and off social media thanks to its indescribable shine and light-reflecting formula. Safe to say that pretty much everything RiRi touches turns to gold, which is why this bold move to offer her goods at Ulta is pure genius.